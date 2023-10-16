Home

West Bengal

Woman Sells 6-Day-Old Granddaughter For Rs 60K In West Bengal Due To Poor Financial Condition

The police said that the accused grandmother is on the run and would be caught soon.

West Bengal Crime: In a bizarre case being reported from West Bengal’s Nadia district, a woman allegedly sold off her six-day-old granddaughter to a child trafficking racket. The accused is currently on the run, said the police adding that an investigation is underway and she will be apprehended soon. The incident came to light on Monday morning after the mother of the missing infant filed a complaint at a local police station in Santipur. Meanwhile, it is said that another woman acted as an agent to sell the baby.

The police said that Khaleda Bibi, the accused grandmother, is on the run and she executed the sinister plan along with another woman who is believed to have acted as an agent to sell the baby. On October 9, the complainant gave birth and three days later, she went to her mother’s place with the newborn and it is when the woman’s mother started to pressurise her to sell the child.

According to her complaint, the woman’s mother had been pressuring her to sell the child. On Sunday when she could not find her baby, the woman confronted her mother who admitted to having sold the infant for Rs 60,000 with the help of a local agent, the complaint said.

But before the police could be informed, the accused managed to escape. The police said that since the woman’s husband works outside West Bengal, she thought it was wise to go to her mother’s place after giving birth. The woman admitted that the financial condition of her mother was weak.

“I just want the police to track my daughter and bring her back to me. I just want the police to track my daughter and bring her back to me. I also expect them to punish my mother who could commit such a heinous crime,” said the woman.

