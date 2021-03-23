Kolkata: In a horrific incident, a 22-year-old woman allegedly killed her father in Kolkata by setting him on fire after taking him out for dinner and getting him drunk. According to updates from police, the accused went out with her father for dinner to a restaurant on Sunday night and got him drunk there, and after that both of them went to the Chadpal Ghat on Strand Road for a stroll. Also Read - TMC Leader Firhad Hakim Steps Down as Kolkata Municipal Chairman on EC Advisory

During their talk, the 56-yerar-old father fell asleep as they were sitting on a bench on the banks of the Hooghly river and talking, the woman then poured kerosene on him and allegedly set him on fire.

According to police, the whole incident was caught on CCTV and the woman confessed to the crime as well. A resident of Christopher Road near Park Circus, the woman was arrested on a complaint lodged by her uncle.

Police further informed that during interrogation, the woman claimed that after her mother died when she was a child, her father started physically assaulting her and also used to torture her emotionally. However, the torture stopped after she got married. But, as her marriage broke off and she returned home, the torture started again on her.

Even though a police team is verifying her claims, the woman has been sent to police custody till March 29.

(With inputs from PTI)