Woman Throws ‘Crying’ Baby Out Of Window Shortly After Giving Birth In Kolkata

Minutes after giving birth to a baby boy, the woman threw her newborn out of the toilet's window upon "getting perplexed after hearing him cry" in Kolkata.

Kolkata: Police said the woman claimed that she was not aware of being "pregnant". (Representational Image)

New Delhi: A woman allegedly killed her newborn baby shortly after giving birth at her home in West Bengal’s Kolkata. The incident took place on April 22 after the woman had given birth to a baby boy inside the toilet of her home in Kolkata’s Kasba area.

Minutes after giving birth to the baby, the woman threw the newborn out of the toilet’s window upon “getting perplexed after hearing him cry”. Police said the woman claimed that she was not aware of being “pregnant” as her menstrual cycle was regular for the last few months.

“The woman claimed she was not aware that she was pregnant, as her menstrual cycle was regular for the last few months. On Saturday, she gave birth to a baby boy. She claimed she got perplexed hearing him cry and threw the baby out of the window after breaking the glass pane,” police official was quoted as saying in a report by news agency PTI.

After hearing the sound of the breaking window pane, locals rushed to the spot and found the baby lying on the ground and informed police. “The woman was found bleeding from the lower part of her body. She and her baby were taken to a nearby hospital. The baby died the next morning,” he said.

The woman was booked under a section of the IPC for an “act done with intent to prevent child being born alive or to cause it to die after birth”, police said.

Initial probe revealed that the woman, who is suffering from some mental disorder, got married in November last year, the officer said.

“Her husband is an alcoholic. Even he and other family members claimed they were also not aware that the woman was pregnant. We are probing the matter,” he said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.