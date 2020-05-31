New Delhi: ZEE 24 Ghanta, a regional channel of Zee Media Corporation Limited, conducted an e-conclave on May 30 with seven ministers. Named as Notun Disha, the e-conclave of ZEE 24 Ghanta was a 3-and-a-half-hour session in which ministers of the state participated from various departments of the state government. As the nation enters Lockdown 5.0, COVID positive cases have reached 4,813 in West Bengal as of 30 May. Also Read - Indian Railways News: Demand For Shramik Specials Going Down But Trains Will Continue, Says Chairman

Already reeling under the pressure of Corona, West Bengal was in troubled waters when cyclone Amphan hit its shores on May 20. The extremely severe tropical cyclone wiped out thousands of homes, destroyed crops and struck down embankments killing 98 people. There was much destruction in the capital city of Kolkata as well.

At a time when the state of West Bengal is trying to cope with the double disaster of coronavirus and Cyclone Amphan, ZEE 24 Ghanta took the initiative to organize an e-conclave with ministers of the state government so that their viewers may get a clear picture of the road to recovery.

Anirban Choudhury, Channel Editor for ZEE 24 Ghanta said, “During these depressing times, it is important to brace the future with boldness and hope. Notun Disha was Zee Media’s effort to spread positivity along with the administration to state emphatically how to fight the menace and gear up for the future that lies ahead.”

Each session of the event lasted for half an hour where the leaders put forward their strategy for the coming days in their respective departments, the policies and the initiatives taken and encouraged people to stay strong.

Ministers who took part in the sessions include Dr Amit Mitra, Firhad Hakim, Chandrima Bhattacharya, Jyotipriya Mallick, Rajib Banerjee, Sujit Bose and Subrata Mukherjee. The conclave covered various government ministries so that viewers could understand the revival plan in different sectors.

Speaking on the occasion, ZMCL Cluster 2 CEO, Purushottam Vaishnava said, “Notun Disha is a part of ZMCL’s E-Vimarsh series. With so much uncertainty all over due to corona, it is crucial that leaders directly answer pertinent questions to our citizenry. This has been the sole motive behind conceptualizing the series. Bengal was particularly focused because the state is in a delicate situation with rising covid-19 cases and the destructive trail left behind by the cyclone Amphan.”