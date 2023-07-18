10 Things Priyanka Chopra Has Done to Break The Glass Ceiling Globally

Home

Priyanka Chopra fans from across the globe were recently asked about the reasons that made their favorite star an ultimate life goal and here's what they had to say!

Priyanka Chopra was expected to continue her parents’ medical careers as she was born into a family of doctors. However, she had other notions from an early age. Despite every hurdle, she pursued her goals, became one of the most popular actors, and now continues to serve as an inspiration to lots of women today. She is the ideal ‘desi girl’ who has grown into a global icon, and the fact that she has a following attests to her stardom. So how did the deeply entrenched Indian girl from Jamshedpur get to Los Angeles and establish herself there?

A Benchmark of Glory: Priyanka Chopra is a life goal for everyone who wants to dream big and is willing to work hard enough to achieve it. Everyone now wants to be the “PC of their field”. The Small Town Hero: Proving time and again that nothing is impossible ..even for a small-town girl.From Bareilly to Bollywood and now Baywatch. A Role Model For Millions: From being a superstar in Bollywood to a rising star in American pop culture, Priyanka Chopra is truly a trailblazer, creating ripples in unchartered waters of American television. One of the most recognized and applauded talents of Indian cinema, Priyanka Chopra, has always been a pioneer, pushing boundaries, navigating tough terrain and going where no woman has gone before. A Real Global Superstar:From a girl who no one knew about, to a woman who the world cannot stop gushing over. The actress has never taken her stardom or any opportunities that came her way for granted. The Queen of Versatility: From winning a Padma Shri and a National award to cutting international albums to becoming the first Indian face to represent the GUESS or BULGARI event on an international platform to front lining a prime-time television show in America and now starring in her first Hollywood film as the villain. A Woman with Courage: From being an introvert to ruling the hearts of millions by bravely participating in a world pageant at the age of 18 and ever since there has been no looking back. Living The Life Millions Dream of: The actress and international icon is literally living out of a suitcase and traveling the world on her professional commitments. She is truly living life king-size. The Risk Taker: Priyanka has always taught us to never be afraid, break stereotypes and never say never! One of The Most Popular Names in The World: With a Twitter following of 27.7 million and an Instagram following of 88.5 million! Powerful & Redefining the New Age Woman: She is a tremendous symbol of a new age for women across the globe. The actress and icon has redefined the role of women in Indian cinema, she has become a brand that is rated as one of the most powerful brands around the globe and is one of the most influential women today.

Priyanka Chopra’s path from Miss World to global celebrity is nothing short of inspirational, starting with her modest origins in Bollywood and continuing through her conquest of Hollywood and building a name for herself as a producer and philanthropist.

