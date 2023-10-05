Home

1,2,3 Jump! 104-Year-Old Woman Dorothy Hoffner From Chicago to Become The Oldest Skydiver – Watch Her Unbelievable Skydiving Video

Dorothy Hoffner aims to become the oldest skydiver at 104. Yes, the woman from Chicago surprised everyone as she bravely jumped off from over 13,000 feet above the ground.

There is never a ‘no time to live life’ and Chicago’s Dorothy Hoffner is a true example of it. Trading her walker with a parachute, Hoffner jumped from the sky and had her own Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara moment. While we all have enlisted it on our bucket lists, this 104-year-old aims to make a record and become the oldest skydiver.

The zeal and courage of Dorothy deserve a salute. Ever since the video surfaced the internet, netizens are all praised for her enthusiasm and courage.

104-YEAR-OLD SKYDIVES – WATCH VIRAL VIDEO

Donning a blue shirt and smile on her face, Hoffner jumped right of the plan and into the sky in an attempt to become the oldest skydiver. Hoofner skydived from 13,200 feet above the ground. The dive llasted for about seven minutes and Hoffner loved every second of it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Skydive Chicago (@skydivechicago)

The oldest skydiver had her maiden experience at the age of 100. Hoffner who will be turning 105 years old this December, expressed that she aspires to experience a hot-air balloon flight soon!

Currenlty, Hoffner’s skydiving agency is working towards getting her dive recorded in the Guinness World Record. The previous Guinness Record was set in May 2022 by Linnéa Ingegärd Larsson from Sweden. She currently holds the record for the oldest tandem parachute jump (female) record. Larsson was 103 years and 259 days old when she achieved the record.

