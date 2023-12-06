Home

4 Reasons Why Barbie Ranks Amongst World’s Most Powerful Women 2023

4 Reasons Why Barbie Ranks Amongst World’s Most Powerful Women 2023

Barbies dolls have been ranked amongst the most powerful women of 2023 by Forbes Magazine. This is the first time a fictional character has been enlisted.

Hi Barbies! Congratultions Barbies!

Believe it or not, it is for the first time in history, that a fictional character has been ranked as the most powerful women in the world. In list that boasts about women who have put in blood, sweat flesh and sweat to reach up the ladder and bring about a significant change in the world, this character from the to shelves and movies is now being named among other leaders and innovators and pioneers in their field.

According to Forbes, this could be a controversial choice in the backdrop of never-ending wars, environmental concerns, and of all the quarries in the world. Amid these trials by fire in the world, such characters prove to be inspiring and offer a glimmer of hope.

“Barbie expanded beyond a symbol of female empowerment to become an avatar for the necessity of fighting to recapture power that’s been taken away. She’s inspired girls and their mothers for generations, but this was the year women needed her most. And she came through. Nearly 65 years into her “life,” the 11.5-inch Barbie stands at the height of her influence,” reported Forbes Magazine.

“She’s a force to be reckoned with,” says Lisa McKnight, Mattel’s chief brand officer and global head of Barbie. “She galvanized a movement. Barbie is absolutely hitting her stride right now.”

Well, everything considered about the popularity of the doll, why

REASONS WHY BARBIE IS THE MOST POWERFUL WOMEN

Boosted Economy: According to the data reported by Forbes, the sale of dolls made a major jump from 16% in the third quarter, to $605 million, from the same period in 2022. Popularity and Growing Influence: There are no two ways about how popular the doll has been. Fo all of us privileged kids, barbie has seen all bits of our imaginations as dressed and played with it. Ever since the making of the Barbie-The Movie, the world was painted pink with barbiecore trends making it big. It rocked social media. She has over 5 million followers across TikTok and Instagram and has nearly 12 million subscribers on YouTube. Inspiring Women: We all have had our favourite Barbie dolls. It of ten became a tangible point of relatability as a kid whose mind is fresh and impressionable like clay. Speaking to Forbes, Colleen Kirk, a New York Institute of Technology professor who studies consumer behaviour said,” When girls play with a doll, they explore and create identities for themselves, Kirk says. “So all of a sudden, you have, ‘this astronaut, this is who I am; this surgeon is who I am,’” Kirk says. “It’s not about the toy, right? It’s the whole idea that Barbie can reflect our aspirations. We can put ourselves into this doll, as women of all ages, and that’s really powerful.” Fuelling Aspirations: Barbie was one doll holding fort as several different occupations and styles. Even after being criticised for its exclusivity, Mettle, started manufacturing of barbies that were more relatable. Soon, the market witnessed a flux of Barbies with liabilities, impairment and Down syndrome as well.

While Barbie dolls have no contribution in restoring the lost rights of women, or restoring peace or even fighting against evils, her power of inspiration has boomed in all spheres of life. Therefore, it was listed at the 100th spot int eh list.

Barbies is not just a doll but a movement.

Barbies is not just a doll but a movement.