5 Patriarchal Questions Every Women Has Been Asked at Least Once

Few things just simply exist and we don't even realise how problematic they can. Challenging the status quo, have we ever realised that how some questions are only subjected to women.

There have been several unspoken biases that exist in society. Some chose to ignore it, some do not comprehend the fine line between and some just choose to stay silent about it. Often women are questioning why are we still talking about patriarchal norms. Why is the difference still when women are being empowered, and the world has progressed so much? While all this is true, what, any fail to understand is how patriarchy is deeply entrenched in the mindsets of

people and while the world still progressing, unfortunately, patriarchy still exists in everyday happenings, everyday conversations.

From career choices to marital status, women are to date questions on certain things that men are never asked. And hence challenging these becomes all the more imperative. Here are a few questions that men were never asked, then why women?

Do you know how to cook? You should learn how to cook – Women have always been trained to be able to cook so that they are prepared o make food for their in-laws and husbands. It is true that today not everyone is concerned about it. But how many times were men questioned on their cooking skills. Yes, today it is normalised but this is something every girls has once been subjected to. Why are you wearing shorts? Will you continue your job post-marriage? Such a question sort implies that woman’s career is not her priority. It is assumed that they will be the ones to make a job change or even leave the job after marriage. No men were ever asked if they would like to continue to work after marriage or if they were willing to relocate and start anew because pf their partner’s career. How do you manage your children, family and office all together? This question assumes that balancing work and family responsibilities is solely a woman’s responsibility and overlooks the shared responsibility of both partners or the support systems in place. How often are men asked these questions in office? Are you working? How will you manage your home and office? Such questions assumes that a woman’s primary responsibility is childcare and reinforces gender stereotypes. It tends to disregard the diversity of family structures and support systems that working women may have in place.

There are some things that are only asked to women and it borders on sexism and patriarchy and more often than not, people don’t even realise it. Patriarchal mindset is so deeply inculcated that such questions, consciously or unconsciously perpetuate the sexist ideas. Therefore, one should take a moment, think and then speak.

Yes, it is true that things have changed in terms of women being given equal opportunities and everything. However, it is a long haul.

