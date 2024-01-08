Home

55-Year-Old Rupika Grover Breaks Age Stereotype, Wins Mrs India One in a Million 2023

Rupika Grover, a 55-year-old woman, made history as she became the eldest contestant ever to secure Mrs India One in a Million 2023. Her victory stands as a testament to every woman that there is no age limit to success.

Rupika Grover, a 55-year-old model secured victory in the classic category of Mrs India One in a Million 2023 pageant. She etched her name in history by becoming the eldest contestant ever to secure the prestigious national title at the pioneering beauty pageant. Her remarkable achievement not only earned her the title but also broke age-related stereotypes, emphasising that there is no age limit for women to beauty and success.

RUPIKA GROVER’S HISTORIC WIN AT 55 STUNS THE WORLD

Hailing from the picturesque city of Jammu, Rupika Grover is a model, actor and voice-over artist. At the age of 50, she fearlessly stepped into the world of modelling and acting, displaying tremendous dedication and resilience. She holds experience working with Industry legends like Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh and others. Grover also bagged multiple other titles such as Fit Classic, Bold and Beautiful Classic, and Talented Classic proving her unwavering commitment and dedication to her dreams.

Mother of two sons, Rupika Grover is a strong advocate of women’s empowerment and plans to use her platform to raise awareness about important issues such as education, health, and gender equality. Her story sparked a conversation about ageism in society, inspiring women, to embrace their age, follow their dreams and never give up on themselves.

Mrs India One in a Million is a Beauty Pageant dedicated exclusively to married women in the country, featuring categories such as Platinum, Gold, and Classic. The pageant’s objective extends beyond crowning a winner; aims to convey the message that all women are winners. It serves as a platform, empowering women to transform their dreams into reality.

Rupika Grover’s historic victory stands as an inspiration to women of all ages, to embrace themselves and be courageous enough to follow own dreams.

