7 Songs About Female Sexuality in Bollywood That Have Been Labelled ‘Vulgar’

It is crucial to evaluate how women are portrayed in well-known Bollywood songs since some of the songs have tendency to objectify and devalue women. Here are some of Bollywood's most offensive songs with outlandish lyrics that are difficult to lip sync to:

Subhash Ghai-directed movie ‘Khalnayak‘ completed 30-year anniversary on August 6, 2023. Recently, the filmmaker shared how astonished he was when the song ‘Choli Ke Peeche‘ was called vulgar. Subhash Ghai said “My closest memory of ‘Khalnayak‘ is when people labelled ‘Choli Ke Peeche‘ as vulgar. It was a tragedy for me… a major shock. We treated it as a folk song and presented it in an artistic way. But when the film was released, there were protests,” in an interview with PTI. The music for the song was written by renowned lyricist Anand Bakshi, created by the seasoned Laxmikant-Pyarelal team. Alka Yagnik sang the playback for Dixit, while Ila Arun sang the folk rendition that was used in Neena Gupta’s movie.

How many Hindi cinema songs represent women’s needs without objectifying or sexualizing them? These Bollywood songs treat women as mere sexual objects, serving only to seduce men and boost their self-esteem.

5 SEXIST BOLLYWOOD SONGS THAT HAVE BEEN LABELLED ‘VULGAR’

1. Mast Mast (Raveena Tandon in Mohra, Kiara Advani in Machine)

This song was included in the critically acclaimed musical drama Mohra from 1994. In addition to having a significant impact on the lives of roadside eve-teasers, this song also labelled Raveena Tandon, as a mast cheez. In 2017 Kiara Advani recreated the song again ‘Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast for the Machine.

2. Apun Bola (SRK & Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Josh)

In this song, Shah Rukh Khan is told by Aishwarya Rai’s character that he needn’t be concerned if he proposes to a girl and she rejects him. She has a certain style. Although she is saying, no she really means yes in her heart.

3. Desi Boyz (Akshay Kumar & John Abraham in Desi Boyz)

This song is from a movie about two male escorts named Rocco and Hunter who become escorts because of financial difficulties. They perform shirtless in classic Bollywood hero fashion, and during the song, they are surrounded by several ladies who swoon over them.

4. Fevicol Se (Kareena Kapoor & Salman Khan in Dabangg)

This song appeared at a point when we were finally discussing the objectification of women in Bollywood and informed us that we are truly ‘tandoori murgis,’ here for consumption. Although the song went on to win accolades, the harm had already been done in my heart.

5. Tu Mere Agal Bagal Hai (Shahid Kapoor & Illena Dçruz)

He threatens to stalk and obstruct the object of his adoration because he feels an unreasonable sense of entitlement. This, according to him, is the genuine sign of a lover. He also begs her not to be surprised or object while he is doing all of this.

6. Aare Pritam Pyare (Rowdy Rathore)

Aare Pritam Pyare was filmed at a gathering of Bihar’s local political leaders and police officers. The sexual pleasures associated with seeing a woman’s breast are implied in the lyrics fairly directly.

7. Sheila Ki Jawani (Tees Maar Khan)

Sheila, the protagonist is practically vulnerable in the song. She is surrounded by loud guys who loudly gawk at her in these item songs.

These songs were created in such a way as to appeal to the fantasies of a particular group of males. They employ disparaging and objectifying phrases like ‘cheez,’ ‘maal,’ and so forth. They also make references to women as delectable foodstuffs, which makes males physically drool like ravenous dogs.

