8 Common Things We Ask Working Women That Scream Sexism And We Don’t Even Realise

The realm of office and workplace is not same for men and women. There is a said-unsaid disparity that perpetuates the idea of sexism at workplace.

Striking the right balance in the work-life domain is what we have heard to be one of the most important things. It is pretty normal to get late coming home from work. It is pretty normal to see dads constantly on the phone even when they are home. It is normal for husbands to work on their laptops even when on vacation. It is pretty normal for dads and husbands to come home, sit back and watch TV and the family understands, or can we say, is supposed to understand. However, imagining these statements with a woman in the same position may not be pretty normal for everyone. Thinking that it is 2023 and we are still talking about it? Yes, unfortunately, we are because we should. While the ordeals of working women is being normalised and coming at an equal status as men, it still is a long haul. Don’t believe it, ask a working woman, how often have they been subjected to questions that is plain sexism.

Sometimes, people just ask things and don’t even realise that it may border on sexism. Here are a few questions that all of may have heard of even asked. But the difference is, these questions or statements are not subjected to men and that mindset makes all the difference.

1. How do you manage work and family? This question assumes that balancing work and family responsibilities is solely a woman’s responsibility and overlooks the shared responsibility of both partners or the support systems in place. How often are men asked these questions in office?

2. Aren’t you worried about neglecting your family? This comment suggests that working women prioritise their careers over their families, perpetuating the stereotype that women should be primarily focused on domestic responsibilities.

3. You must be ambitious and career-driven. While ambition is not a negative trait, assuming that all working women are solely driven by ambition overlooks the variety of motivations and goals that women may have in pursuing a career.

4. Are you planning to have children? How will you manage your career? These questions can be intrusive and imply that having children will hinder a woman’s professional growth or that her career choices are solely dependent on family planning. children and career are never taken hand in hand when it comes to men though. It’s just a women’s thing!

5. Who takes care of your children while you’re at work? This question assumes that a woman’s primary responsibility is childcare and reinforces gender stereotypes. It tends to disregard the diversity of family structures and support systems that working women may have in place.

6.Don’t you feel guilty for not spending enough time with your family? This comment places unnecessary guilt on working women and assumes that they are neglecting their family. It is important to respect their choices and understand that they can balance their professional and personal lives in their own way.

7. Would you relocate if your’ husband gets transferred?

While these are just a few comments, questions, there are some things that are just assumed. Some things unsaid just exist. Married working women often have shared how they have this unsaid thing where they are expected to be home by 10 pm even when at official parties, while their husbands don’t have this pressure.

It is crucial to approach conversations with working women with respect and without making assumptions about their choices, priorities, or capabilities. Recognising and valuing the diverse experiences and aspirations of working women helps to create a more inclusive and supportive environment for everyone.

