8 Sexist Things Married Women Are Simply Tired of Listening

People always have something to say about everything, be it the foods that women eat or the outfits they wear. How come, though? They are capable of standing by their judgment since they are independent, smart adults.

You and your partner are in for a crazy journey, but people make it a little too challenging. Everyone has some advice to give, from peaky neighbours to jealous relatives. In India, there doesn’t appear to be any acceptable norm for women. People frequently feel free to express their opinions about how women live their lives and give the impression that they lack agency. Women encounter criticism and remarks from everyone, including family, friends, coworkers, and complete strangers, whether they choose to pursue a profession, get married, have children, or decide not to do these things.

8 SEXIST THINGS MARRIED WOMEN ARE TIRED OF HEARING:

Dress Like a Married Woman When Are You Planning For a Baby? Do Your Husband And In-Laws Allow You To Work? Family is More Important Than Work You Should Do All The Household Chores Even If You Are Working Who Will Look After The Home When Are You Working? Why Do You Want to Work When Your Husband is Earning Well? Are You Still Working?

Are women supposed to renounce all of their beliefs and submit humbly to the fancies and desires of their husbands and in-laws, after marriage? We all want others to love us for who we are, not for who we could be. If you urge someone to change so that you may fall in love, it’s not love; it’s merely a deal, a business deal.

Even while getting married and having kids are significant life steps, none of them is necessary. A woman should be free to make her own decisions and not have to answer to anyone. Why is a woman questioned to practise the same rights as a man? A woman can balance a profession and care for her family, and she shouldn’t have to shoulder all of the responsibility for performing housework or raising children.

