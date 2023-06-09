Home

Air India Operates All-Women Flight to Jeddah, Happy Pictures Surface From Airport

The nation's first all-female Haj flight from Kozhikode was flown by Air India Express on Thursday.

A first-of-its-kind all-women Haj flight was successfully completed by Air India Express on Thursday. Air India reports that IX 3025, which was carrying 145 female pilgrims, left Kozhikode at 6.45 PM and arrived in Jeddah at 10.45 AM. It was the first flight for female pilgrims leaving Kerala without a male travel partner (mehram). The flight was flagged off by Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs John Barla.

India’s FIRST All-Women Flight:

Air India Express (AIXL) operated India’s first all-women Haj flight. The first all-women Haj flight, IX 3025, carrying 145 women pilgrims, departed from Kozhikode to Jeddah at 6:45 PM, arriving in Jeddah at 10:45 local time: Air India pic.twitter.com/1GYeRz8dMP — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2023

The flight’s pilot Kanika Mehra, a Punjab native was assisted by co-pilot Garima Passi. Darpana Rana, Sushama Sharma, MB Bijita, and Subhangi Biswas made up the four members of the cabin crew. There will be 16 flights from Kerala to the Haj that are exclusively for women – 12 from Karipur, 3 from Kannur, and 1 from Kochi. According to The Hindu, up to 2,733 women over the age of 45 are making the pilgrimage to Mecca alone this year from Kerala.

According to Tata Group-owned Air India, women make up over 40% of the company’s workforce. Air India is one of the airlines with the largest percentage of female pilots, with 825 out of 1825 pilots or around 15% of the cockpit crew being female. Additionally, there were women working as ground handlers and welcoming the pilgrims.

Did you know that four female pilots flying for Air India completed the first non-stop flight from San Francisco to Bengaluru, landing at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru in 2021?

The women-only flight is a triumphant step toward the empowerment of women in the nation. These small efforts to promote gender diversity give women a chance to advance professionally.

What are your thoughts on this first-ever all-women flight to Jeddah?

