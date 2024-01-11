All About Diksha Dagar, India’s Star Para-Golfer and Arjuna Award Recipient Who Works Towards Empowering Women in This Sport

Home

Diksha Dagar is an ace para-golfer who is an example of how passion knows no bounds. The Arjuna Award recipient is beacon hope for all aspiring women in ports and here is how she empowers them.

Dreams, passion and dedication know no bounds. APJ Abdul Kalam once said,”Dream is not what you see in sleep, it is the things that does not let you sleep,” and Dikhsa Dagar is the true embodiment of this. Dagar is a 23-year-old para-golfer who represented India at several international games and even brought laurels to the country. The para-athlete is one of the Arjuna Award recipients from this year.

Diksha has also twice medallist at the Deaflympics (Olympics for the Deaf), including a gold medal in 2021 after taking a silver in 2017. In 2021 she also participated in the Tokyo Olympics, becoming the first-ever golfer to compete at both Deaflympics and the main Olympic Games. She also participated in the 2018 Asian Games.

Meet Disha Dagar, the First Indian Para-Golfer to Play in the Olympics

Disha hails from Haryana and even though she had a father who was also a golfer, her path to success was not without challenges. It was her father, Colonel Narinder Dagar, a former scratch golfer, who taught her the early ropes of golfing. Her parents always helped her not to take her hearing disability seriously.

Diksha became the second Indian woman, after Aditi Ashok, and the youngest to win on a Ladies European Tour (LET) at the South African Open in 2019. She did so at the age of 18.

In 2019, she secured her first victory at Investec South Africa Women’s Open

Diksha Dagar’s Rollercoaster Ride to Golf

Dagar has 2 LET wins to her name and is currently preparing for 2024 Olympics. She is a trailblazer who is like a beacon of hope for all women aspiring to create a name in this sport. Dagar started wearing a hearing aid at the young age of six and it was difficult at the beginning. Her brother, Yogesh Dagar also has the same condition.

However, their father was determined to give both his children a normal life. He thought that sports would help boost her confidence. It is, thus, that her family did not bother much about her academics as she was also proficient in tennis, swimming and athletics.

Despite the barrier in communication, she did not let it become a setback for her dreams. Balancing academics and sports was a task but she had a very supportive family who helped her reach where she is today.

In one of her interviews, she mentioned how the pandemic was a low phase in terms of sports. Speaking with Shethepeopletv, she said, “She reflected on her journey, emphasising that, “In the game of life, you don’t get everything handed to you.” Being a left-handed golfer presented its challenges, including the lack of specialized equipment in India. Diksha’s determination led her to source her clubs from the USA, eliminating any barriers between her and the game she loves.”

How Sports Built Her Confidence

Diksha revealed that she used to be an introverted person who was busy on her own, detached from world affairs. Barriers in communications were a major setback that helped up her confidence. But it was the golf pitch that boosted her confidence to take that long stride and today she stand tall with pride.

Diksha’s Wish to Promote Gold Among Women

Diksha emphasises the need for better female representation in the realm of sports in India. She acknowledged that “in many Indian families, education is often prioritised over sports.”

To increase female representation in the field, she called for a transformation in societal perceptions. The change in mindset, combined with support from the government and sponsors, is crucial. She stressed the necessity for organising initiatives that offer kids opportunities to engage in sports and challenge conventions.

