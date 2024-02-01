Home

Anganwadi Workers to Entrepreneurs, 5 Ways How Budget 2024 Will Benefit Women

Anganwadi workers to women entrepreneurs, here is how women are going to benefit from the Union Budget 2024 speech by FM Nirmala Sitharaman.

Union Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the interim Union Budget of 2024 on Thursday, February 1. Talking about the benefits for women and empowerment of ‘Nari Shakti’, she highlighted how women’s population, especially in the rural section has subsequently grown under various government schemes like Lakhpati Didi. Sitharaman highlighted that 30 crore Mudra Yojana loans have been given to women entrepreneurs. The empowerment of women through entrepreneurship and ease of living has gained momentum in the last 10 years and also highlighted that female enrolment in higher education has gone up by 28 per cent in the period.

Let us take a look at few key takeaways for women:

5 TAKEWAYS FOR WOMEN FROM UNION BUDGET 2024

Women Entrepreneurs: The “empowerment of women through entrepreneurship, ease of living, and dignity for them has gained momentum in these ten years”, the minister said, adding that all these measures are getting reflected in the increasing participation of women in the workforce. The Lakhpati Didi scheme has helped 1 crore women assisted by 83 lakhs SHGS. Ayushman Bharat: Healthcare cover under Ayushman Bharat Scheme will be extended to all Asha workers, all Anganwadi workers and helpers. Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0:This is an Integrated Nutrition Support Programme. It seeks to address the challenges of malnutrition in children, adolescent girls, pregnant women and lactating mothers through a strategic shift in nutrition content and delivery and by creation of a convergent eco-system to develop and promote practices that nurture health, wellness and immunity.”Upgradation of Anganwadi centres under the Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0 will be expedited for improved nutrition delivery, early childhood care and development,” she stated. Cervical Cancer: The government shall encourage a cervical cancer vaccination drive for girls between 9 and 14. It will help to lower the risk of developing a fatal tumour. Maternal Health: There will be an enhanced focus on the implementation of programmes for maternal health and child care. Several of these programmes will be combined under a single scheme.

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS FOR WOMEN

Lauding the increase of women enrolment in education, FM mentioned that in STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) courses, girls and women constitute 43 per cent of enrolment – one of the highest in the world.

“Making triple talaq illegal, reservation of one-third seats for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies, and giving over 70 per cent houses under the PM Awas Yojana in rural areas to women as sole or joint owners have enhanced their dignity,” she added.

