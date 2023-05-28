Home

Women

Anshula Kapoor’s Powerful Post on Menstruation Taboos is Nothing But Truth, Period

Anshula Kapoor’s Powerful Post on Menstruation Taboos is Nothing But Truth, Period

A day to spread awareness about menstruation education, Anshula Kapoor touched the sensitive notes of the society on period taboos and the need to breakthrough it.

Years of modernity and progression, but one may still find shackles that hold people back. Unfortunately, but women to date are surrounded with menstrual or period taboos. Living under those thatched huts, women in rural areas still lack accessibility, to and knowledge about periods. And this only goes to tell why period education is pivotal. Anshula Kapoor recently penned a powerful note ahead of Menstrual Hygiene Day where she addressed the myths, the taboos and why it is imperative to get rid of it. Following up on the trend of RedDotChallenge, she wrote a heartwarming post that was true in its every word, and yes, all women out there would relate to the core.

Why Everyone Must Read Anshula’s Post

Weaved in simplicity, Anshula has written a word picture of what women go through and why. Taboos still exist. Living in 2023, people hesitate to talk about period. It is still a hush-hush topic that women must take up privately? But why!?

You may like to read

Anshula Kapoor’s Post is Nothing But Truth

Social media is the new place to share thoughts and opinions and a place to start change. Kapoor once again chose her Insta space to swe the strings of emotions, vulnerabilities and be a voice out. She wrote:

Trending Now

Everyone born with female reproductive organs menstruates. It’s natural. And it’s a huge part of our lives, every single month. Yet most of us refuse to talk about it. a lot of us can’t even say “menstruation” or “period”. We call it “that time of the month” “chums” and so many other names. Why are we so scared of it? I really hope we can normalize it one day soon such that both men and women can talk about it as normally as we would talk about the last TV show we liked watching…

I would realllyyy love living in a world where stores don’t hide pads and wrap it in layers of newspaper or black bags. A world where boys and girls aren’t separated into different classrooms in school when it’s time for period education. I dream of a world where women aren’t treated differently and banned from doing mundane things like cooking or going to places when they menstruate. A world where we aren’t considered impure or unclean when we’re on our period. Because it’s normal for us to menstruate every month. It’s not in our control. And it’s not something we should be ashamed of or made to feel lesser for.

I hope you will join me in having a conversation about periods with the people in your life so that we can remove the tabboo around periods. We must include all genders in the conversation if we are to normalize it, and we certainly must educate boys about menstruation if only to make them be more empathetic towards their female friends & partners when they stain or are in emotional or physical distress or even when they are in need of menstrual supplies.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anshula Kapoor (@anshulakapoor)

This is not the first time when Anshula wrote about societal woes. Earlier, she also opened her vulnerabilities to the world and talked about her tryst with body-image issues. This time Anshula became a part of the RedDotChallenge, a flagship campaign run by Diipa Khosla ‘Post For Change’ organisation.

Campaigns like these aim to create a safe space where women can live unashamed of their natural being.

Menstrual Hygiene Day

Every year May 28 is celebrated as Menstrual Hygiene Day. As the name suggests, it is a day to spread awareness about periods, how to keep the self hygienic and do away with fiction and myths around it.

As reported by UNICEF, “Every month, 1.8 billion people across the world menstruate. Millions of these girls, women, transgender men and non-binary persons are unable to manage their menstrual cycle in a dignified, healthy way.”

This day highlights that there still lies period of poverty and people all over the world are still denied their basic human rights to dignified and healthy living.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES