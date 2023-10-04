Home

Asian Games 2023: Annu Rani to Kiran Baliyan, a Look at Women Athletes Who Brought Laurels to India’s Hall of Fame This Week

Indian women athletes are scripting history at the Asian Games 2023 one after another. From javelin to shot put, Indian bagged medals for the first time in few events.

The Indian contingent is making and breaking records at the Asian Games 2023. This year women athletes are scripting history in Hangzhou, China. This week India brought medals to its hall of fame in several events. Here are all the women athletes who have created a milestone and how!

ANNU RANI CLINCHED INDIA’S FIRST GOLD IN WOMEN’S JAVELIN

Another Gold for India🥇 Superb performance by Annu Rani. Congratulations to you on winning the prestigious Gold medal at the #AsianGames2022 in Women’s Javelin Throw. It is a proud moment for our nation. pic.twitter.com/Nb2RITBRLy — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 3, 2023

For the first time ever, India secured a medal in Women’s Javelin at Asian Games 2023. In her third throw, Rani registered 59.24 metres, but in her fourth throw, she etched her name in India’s sport history with a stunning throw of 62.92 metres, securing not just the gold medal but also achieving her personal best score of the season.

KIRAN BALIYAN WON MEDAL IN SHOT PUT IN OVER 72 YEARS

Kiran Baliyan made history as she bagged a bronze in shot put. This is the first-ever medal India has brought home over the past 72 years for this game. For her final throw, Baliyan achieved a distance of 17.36 meters and clinched the third position.

Women’s Shot-put: Kiran Baliyan currently standing at the third position with her best throw of 16.84. Hope she wins a medal! All the best!#AsianGames2023#IndiaAtAG22 #19thAsianGames pic.twitter.com/RS4bLwVquE — CrowdVerdict (@CrowdVerdict) September 29, 2023

Baliyan is not just an athlete but is also the head constable within the Uttar Pradesh traffic police department. She showcased her interest in Javelin but who knew her lost throws would one day lead to India’s first-ever shot put medal in history.

THE MUKHERJEE DUO SCRIPT HISTORY IN TABLE TENNIS

The Mukherjee duo exhibited great prowess at the Asian Games 2023. Sutirtha and Ayhika Mukherjee with their exemplary performance bagged a bronze for India making it the first every feather in the cap in the women’s doubles event.

Congratulations to Ayhika Mukherjee and Sutirtha Mukherjee on winning the Bronze Medal. This is a special win because it is the first ever medal in the women’s doubles event by India at the Asian Games.

Their dedication, skills and teamwork are exemplary. pic.twitter.com/wVK2WOShRk — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 2, 2023

Ancy Sojan’s silver in the women’s long jump was a shining gem in this collection. Parul Chaudhary added another silver in the women’s 3000m steeplechase event, while Priti clinched a thrilling bronze in the battle for third place. Bahraini world champion Winfred Yavi broke records on her way to gold, setting a new Games record and underlining the Games’ intense competitive spirit.

Sports was once relegated as male-dominated space but now has come farther away from the notion, however, there is still a long haul.

Congratulations to all Indian athletes clinching one medal at a time !

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Women News on India.com.

