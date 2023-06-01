Home

Asmi Jain, a 20-year-old student from Medi-Caps University Indore in Madhya Pradesh is one of the three winners of Apple's WWDC23 Swift Student Challenge.

Asmi Jain, a 20-year-old from Indore, won the Apple WWDC23 Swift Student Challenge for developing a unique healthcare application. She developed a successful playground that tracks a user’s eye movements while trying to track a moving eyeball across the screen. The app’s goal is to support the eye muscles. The challenge winners will be present at WWDC23 in person and digitally to take in the keynote, events, laboratories, and activities made accessible to the world’s Apple developers this year.

WHO IS ASMI JAIN AND WHAT WAS HER INSPIRATION BEHIND THE APP?

Asmi Jain, Marta Michelle Caliendo and Yemi Agesin are this year’s Swift Student Challenge winners at WWDC23. Apple, the tech giant challenges kids all across the world to use the Swift programming language to create a unique app playground.

She discovered that the uncle of her acquaintance had undergone brain surgery. He was left with facial paralysis and misaligned eyes after the procedure. She acted quickly and created her acclaimed playground to monitor a user’s eye movements as they attempt to follow a ball as it moves across the screen. The platform’s main goal is to aid in eye muscle strengthening, and anybody may utilize it, regardless of their eye health or injury.

WHAT IS WWDC23 ALL ABOUT?

WWDC student program encourages and assists the next generation of programmers and artists. Numerous students have launched enterprises, and developed organisations devoted to democratising technology and utilising it to create a better future throughout the course of the last three decades.

For those who are unaware, Apple welcomes participation in its developer conference WWDC, which will take place this year on June 5, from developers all over the world. This year, the Cupertino-based tech firm has selected three youngsters as its inaugural winners.

HOW ASMI JAIN PUTS INDIA ON THE GLOBAL MAP?

Asmi Jain shared an elaborate, gratitude post on her LinkedIn after her win. The caption on the post read, “I am absolutely thrilled to announce that I have been featured on Apple’s Newsroom as one of the winners of the #WWDC23 Swift Student Challenge! 🏆 This incredible opportunity bestowed upon me by Apple has not only allowed me to showcase my skills but also ignited a passion for coding within me. I am grateful for the recognition and support from Apple, Their belief in the abilities of young coders like me is truly inspiring! I cannot express my excitement enough for the opportunities that lie ahead. The chance to connect and collaborate with other brilliant minds in the tech community is both exhilarating and inspiring. Together, we can push boundaries and foster innovations.”

“I am grateful to amazing individuals like Niraj Kakka, Cathy Park, Natasha Rudnick, Skylar Eisenhart, Chloe Benson, Nalin Porwal, Amit Samant for providing me with this incredible opportunity.

congratulations Yemi Agesin, ” she concluded.

Tthe Tim Cook-led firm boosted the number of winners from 350 to 375 in order to acknowledge more students for their creativity and innovation.

