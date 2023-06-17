Home

Author Refused to Attend Her Own Book Launch After #MeToo Accused Suhel Seth was Invited to the Event | Read Her Viral Post

A contributing author, Tanushree Bhowmik, refused to attend her own book launch earlier this week due to the presence of businessman and columnist Suhel Seth.

Book launches have a special place for every author and not being able to attend it weighs heavy on the heart. Recently, an author refused to attend her own book launch event her social media post is going viral on the internet. Tanushree Bhowmik, a contributing author to the book, Bloomsbury Handbook of Indian Cuisine, refused to come to her own book launch because of the presence of Adman and socialite, Suhel Seth who was allegedly accused in #MeToo.

Bhowmik took to her Facebook account and expressed why she did not attend her book launch. The event was organised by Bloomsbury earlier in the week. Later, her post went viral on Twitter with several others supporting Bhowmik.

‘ The Decicion Stts Heavy on the Heart…,’ Here is Her Post

Read on here post Facebook, why she did not attend her own book launch

Why I am.not attending my own book launch

All of us who write know how attached we are to our written words; how emotionally fulfilling it is to see those in print! Whether it is an article, a paper, being a contributing author or writing your own book. I am no different.

Being a contributing author to the Bloomsbury Handbook of Indian Cuisine means a lot to me. It gave me the opportunity to work with someone I respect and look up to, Collen Taylor Sen, besides many other senior and peers whose work I respect and admire. Yet, when the book is going to be released today, I have decided to not attend the event. A decision that sits heavy on me.

The reason. The presence of Suhel Seth. I find myself unable to attend an event that puts a man like him at the centre stage. A man who six women, including author Ira Trivedi, accused of grave sexual misconduct. A man the TATA group refused to work with, a man taken off the panels of literary festivals. To what end?.To lie low and make a come back as if nothing ever happened. For him to take centre stage at Loya, a property owned by the TATA group. While we give lip service to feminist causes and cheer Suhel Seth in public forums.

It hurts especially badly because it isn’t even as if he has a lot to say on food. Or has incomparable expertise on matters food and culinary! Not that it would be an excuse to support harrasment and sexual misconduct. But here, he was dispensable but for our culture of silence and not wanting to rock a boat.

One might always make a comeback and say but why didn’t the women file a formal complaint?.Ask our Olympian wrestlers who did and what they are going through. Ask yourself why the voices of six women don’t hold weight against a man. (sic) Later people joined in support and reshared her post on Twitter multiple times. Shame on you @BloomsburyIndia . The author herself refused to attend her book release because of the presence of Suhel Seth a #MeToo accused whom 6 women accused of grave sexual misconduct, including author Ira Trivedi. And here he is talking in a manel. #Shame https://t.co/xaYNCh7PSo pic.twitter.com/wNCGHj5ypG — Paromita Bardoloi (@Paromitabardolo) June 16, 2023 People started to condemn Bloombury for inviting Suhel Seth at the launch. In the words of Bhowmik, “It hurts especially badly because it isn’t even as if he has a lot to say on food. Or has incomparable expertise on matters food and culinary!” You’ll demand audio/video proof of sexual assault from women because you refuse to believe them but you gleefully welcome sexual predators in your midst because “of course he didn’t do it.” I love this world, really. https://t.co/nlfm4G5Zbc — Namrata D’souza (@namrata_maria) June 16, 2023 The post is going vital on the net with more supporters joining in. You’ll demand audio/video proof of sexual assault from women because you refuse to believe them but you gleefully welcome sexual predators in your midst because “of course he didn’t do it.” I love this world, really. https://t.co/nlfm4G5Zbc — Namrata D’souza (@namrata_maria) June 16, 2023

What Was the MeToo Accusation of Suhel Seth

The #MeToo movement surfaced in 2018 wherein several people came forward about the multiple sexual harassment cases and abuse faced by women. During this movement, accusations were made against several renowned personalities from across domains be it business, film industry etc. Amongst these, around six women accused businessman and columnist Suhel Seth, allegedly, sexually harassing them. These six women included model Diandra Soares, filmmaker Natashja Rathore and writer Ira Trivedi.

After these allegations came to the limelight, the Chief Executive of Tata Consultancy firm Counselage was removed from his position at tha Tata Group. Seth played a pivotal role in rebuilding the brand.

However, these allegations against the columnist have not been proven yet.

