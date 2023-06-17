By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Author Refused to Attend Her Own Book Launch After #MeToo Accused Suhel Seth was Invited to the Event | Read Her Viral Post
A contributing author, Tanushree Bhowmik, refused to attend her own book launch earlier this week due to the presence of businessman and columnist Suhel Seth.
Book launches have a special place for every author and not being able to attend it weighs heavy on the heart. Recently, an author refused to attend her own book launch event her social media post is going viral on the internet. Tanushree Bhowmik, a contributing author to the book, Bloomsbury Handbook of Indian Cuisine, refused to come to her own book launch because of the presence of Adman and socialite, Suhel Seth who was allegedly accused in #MeToo.
Bhowmik took to her Facebook account and expressed why she did not attend her book launch. The event was organised by Bloomsbury earlier in the week. Later, her post went viral on Twitter with several others supporting Bhowmik.
‘ The Decicion Stts Heavy on the Heart…,’ Here is Her Post
Read on here post Facebook, why she did not attend her own book launch
Shame on you @BloomsburyIndia . The author herself refused to attend her book release because of the presence of Suhel Seth a #MeToo accused whom 6 women accused of grave sexual misconduct, including author Ira Trivedi. And here he is talking in a manel. #Shame https://t.co/xaYNCh7PSo pic.twitter.com/wNCGHj5ypG
— Paromita Bardoloi (@Paromitabardolo) June 16, 2023
People started to condemn Bloombury for inviting Suhel Seth at the launch. In the words of Bhowmik, “It hurts especially badly because it isn’t even as if he has a lot to say on food. Or has incomparable expertise on matters food and culinary!”
You’ll demand audio/video proof of sexual assault from women because you refuse to believe them but you gleefully welcome sexual predators in your midst because “of course he didn’t do it.”
I love this world, really. https://t.co/nlfm4G5Zbc
— Namrata D’souza (@namrata_maria) June 16, 2023
The post is going vital on the net with more supporters joining in.
What Was the MeToo Accusation of Suhel Seth
The #MeToo movement surfaced in 2018 wherein several people came forward about the multiple sexual harassment cases and abuse faced by women. During this movement, accusations were made against several renowned personalities from across domains be it business, film industry etc. Amongst these, around six women accused businessman and columnist Suhel Seth, allegedly, sexually harassing them. These six women included model Diandra Soares, filmmaker Natashja Rathore and writer Ira Trivedi.
After these allegations came to the limelight, the Chief Executive of Tata Consultancy firm Counselage was removed from his position at tha Tata Group. Seth played a pivotal role in rebuilding the brand.
However, these allegations against the columnist have not been proven yet.
