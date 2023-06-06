Home

Breastfeeding Nutrition: 6 Superfoods Every Lactating Mother Must Include in Diet

A lactating mother should eat a diet rich in vitamins, proteins, and other foods that provide energy. Here are some foods that will provide nursing mothers with the energy they need to continue feeding their child

Breastfeeding Nutrition: Women endure poor energy levels, slow metabolism, a rapid spike in hormones, and several other physiological changes during the postpartum period. Naturally, you will need to consume more calories than normal since your body requires more energy to produce milk. These additional calories will naturally be utilised for your milk if you are still carrying baby weight from your pregnancy. You might need to consume an additional 500–600 calories per day if you have lost all of your pregnancy weight, as per the mayo clinic.

6 SUPERFOODS EVERY LACTATING MOTHER NEEDS IN HER DIET

Nuts And Seeds: Nuts and seeds should be a part of every mother’s diet since they are a rich source of all the necessary nutrients, such as magnesium, iron, proteins, and lipids. Omega-3 fatty acids, which are crucial for both the mother and the unborn child, are abundant in seeds like hemp and flax seeds. Greens: Green vegetables, like spinach or broccoli, should be consumed by nursing moms at least once a day in any form since they promote breastfeeding. There is no need to worry if you are concerned that eating vegetables may give your infant gas since the carbohydrates from the vegetables won’t get into the breast milk. Legumes: Legumes like chickpeas, which are abundant in vitamins, minerals, and proteins, are well recognized for having lactogenic characteristics. Therefore, one must include beans in their daily diet to stimulate breast milk supply since it is employed as a galactagogue (food that increases the production of breast milk). Whole Grains: The hormones essential for producing breast milk are supported by whole grains including oatmeal, quinoa, and barley. Whole grain meals can assist moms meet their 600 additional calorie need for producing milk. Avacado: Avocados are a wonderful source of all the vital vitamins, including vitamin B, vitamin K, and vitamin C, which help one stay energized and satisfied for a longer amount of time. They are also packed with heart-healthy fats. The avocado’s lipids are also beneficial for the baby’s brain growth. Dairy Products: It is essential for mothers to consume meals high in vitamin D since breastfeeding causes one to lose all of their body’s calcium and vitamins. Milk and other calcium-rich foods like curd and cheese, according to several studies, can assist develop newborns’ strength.

Avoid spicy foods for a while since they might give your infant gas and diarrhoea. Avoid drinking since it is unsafe for the unborn child. It is advised to avoid coffee, tea, and chocolate for a time because caffeine doesn’t suit infants well.

