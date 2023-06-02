Home

British Athlete Flaunts Period Stain in Latest Photo, ‘Celebrating Amazing Women in Sports’ – See Heartwarming Post!

Women no longer stop doing things because of their periods and British athlete Emma Pallant-Browne’s latest Instagram post is proof. The professional athlete participated in the European Open triathlon of the Professional Triathletes Organisation (PTO) on May 19 in Ibiza, Spain, which just so happened to be her period day. Emma, who faced severe backlash for her photos while running, spoke about the challenges of having a period while participating in sports. She also thanked people who celebrated women in sports in her elaborate post on Instagram.

The caption on Emma Pallant Browne’s post read, “Celebrating the amazing women in sport and the equally amazing men who champion them. ❤️❤️ Humbled by the amount of messages I’ve had from both men and women (I am going to give menstrual cups another go) about the unglamorous reality of racing on your period. 💪 This is true female sport and the more barriers we can break through the better. For context (and hopefully this answers many questions) : I raced in a swimsuit because I over heat and pass out in hot races, on my period my body temp is also higher. I have a full length suit for the cooler races in dark colours but the light colours we were experimenting with for the cooling effect. It is dark at the bottom and at the back but my bike position has changed and now I roll more forward (lesson learnt for next years suit design). A lot of the photos you can’t see anything, pouring water over yourself at aid stations does the trick and if it doesn’t you end up with one photo like this but the idea to edit it means there is something wrong with it. If you wrote to me saying 99% of the women you know would be mortified at this then that is exactly why I am sharing this, because there really is nothing wrong. Its natural and coming from eating issues as an endurance runner when I was growing up where I didn’t have my period, I now see it as beautiful. So if you have a photo like this, save it, cherish it, remember how you performed on a tough day because one day you might just be able to help someone else with it ❤️❤️ (sic).”

Emma Pallant Browne’s Heart-Winning Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma Pallant-Browne (@em_pallant)

Emma Pallant Brown’s post wen viral in no time. Several users hailed the British athlete in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Love this! I love having a period as it represents what we as women are capable of. 🙌🏼 And it’s a sign that our bodies are strong and fully functioning!!(sic).” Another user wrote, “Women are awesome! The extra stuff you all have to deal with in life proves how badass all of you are. And honestly if I didn’t read your caption I would’ve never noticed. As men we are oblivious to what y’all truly go through. I have 2 young girls and having strong role models like yourself, and many others, pave the way for their generation (sic).”

Why are people still disgusted with period stains? We all keep a supply of sanitary pads, tampons, or menstrual cups but getting rid of stains might be really difficult, especially while we are in the sports business. A little discolouration may occasionally be unavoidable. There’s no need to be ashamed if it occurs because we can easily wipe it off.

