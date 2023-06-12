Home

Contraceptive Pills Side-Effects And Uses: 6 Things Women Must Know Before Taking Birth-Control Pills

Hormone levels are impacted by birth control medications, which can have a number of negative side effects. These side effects often go away in two to three months - Read here:

Contraceptive Pills Side-Effects And Uses: One of the best medical advancements for women is the birth control pill. The pill has given women greater authority over their sex lives and reproductive well-being by offering accessible, safe, and effective contraception. The following are some things you might anticipate in the coming months whether you’re thinking about utilizing the pill for the first time. Each person experiences the side effects differently, and they change depending on the medication. It takes some trial and error to find the best birth control pill for you. Spotting, nausea, pain in the breasts, and headaches are a few typical adverse effects.

6 SIDE EFFECTS OF OVERUSING CONTRACEPTIVE PILLS

Depression: Taking contraception, particularly among teenagers, is linked to later antidepressant usage and first depression diagnoses. This implies that using hormonal contraceptives may cause depression as a side effect. Spotting: The most typical adverse effect of birth control tablets is spotting. Spotting is described as vaginal bleeding that happens between menstrual periods. Brown discharge or minor bleeding might be the appearance. Weight Gain: Although research has not yet verified it, weight gain is frequently listed as a potential adverse effect of birth control tablets. Missed Periods: Extremely light periods or missed periods might result from using birth control tablets. Eye Problem: According to certain studies, a thickening of the cornea in the eyes is related to hormonal changes brought on by the pill. This does not indicate an increased risk of eye illness, but it can indicate that your contact lenses are no longer snugly fitting. Blood Clot: A person’s risk of blood clots and high blood pressure, or hypertension, may increase if they use birth control tablets, according to the Office on Women’s Health. Heart attack or stroke may result from this. A blood clot in the lungs might result in significant injury or even death. These negative effects are uncommon yet severe.

The majority of ladies may safely utilize the pill. However, studies have shown the dangers associated with its usage. Therefore, it’s crucial to address specific risk factors with a healthcare professional before using birth control tablets.

