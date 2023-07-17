Home

Did Deepika Padukone Just Enter The Barbie World? Her Latest Photos in Pink Athleisure Suggest So!

Deepika Padukone gives major Barbie vibes in her latest photos for a sportswear brand.

Did Deepika Padukone transport herself to the world of Barbie? The ‘Pathaan’ actress never fails to amaze her fans and followers. Her latest photos in a pink-coloured athleisure have sent the entire internet into a frenzy. The caption on Deepika Padukone’s pink outfit post read, “In the moment with Z.N.E @adidas @adidaswomen @adidasindia (sic).” Deepika Padukone has joined the core Barbie trend with her pink top and matching shorts from the branded sportswear. Deepika Padukone looked every bit stunning in her untied wavy. She elevated her look with a dewy makeup base, nude pink lip shade, and smokey eyes. She completed her look with a black cap and white sneakers.

DEEPIKA PADUKONE LOOKS NO LESS THAN A DOLL IN PINK OUTFIT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

Deepika Padukone’s fans showered the comment section with heart and fire emojis. They heaped praises on her latest photos, and well we cannot agree. One of the users wrote, “She is smile so beautifully, Deep’s smile is felt in the deepest part of my heart. (sic).” Another user wrote, “#deepikapadukone is in team #barbie (sic).” The third user wrote, “My barbie girl (sic).” The third user said, “Beautiful, elegant, intelligent, accomplished, classy, dignified, organized, and pure lady (sic)!!”

Earlier, Deepika Padukone shared a series of photos in athletic wear by Adidas. She looked hot and happening in all-white casual wear. The actress wore a fully zippered hoodie worth Rs. 10,999 paired with premium pants worth Rs 8,999.

Deepika Padukone’s Latest Photos:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

In another photo, Deepika Padukone looked uber cool in blue sportswear that came with a short jacket and matching fit. The caption read, “In the moment with Z.N.E @adidas @adidaswomen @adidasindia (sic).”

Deepika Padukone’s Latest Photos:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

What are your thoughts on Deepika Padukone’s latest look in pink?

