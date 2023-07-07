Home

Do You Know The Real Story Behind The Viral Instagram Song ‘Makeba’, And The Woman Who Inspired it? Read on

There is no other like Miriam Makeba, aka, Mama Africa and the viral Instagram reel song Makeba is a musical paragon of it.

Ooohe, Makeba, Makeba ma qué bella

Can I get a “oohe?”

Did you just sing along, or did it just play inside your head? It sure did with us. The word Makeba straight away takes us to the groovy rhythms of Makeba by Jain. The song is currently hitting the charts as one of the most viral songs. Yes, it is appearing on Instagram reels too. Not just Tik Tok and Instagram few advertisements have also chosen to adapt their music. The song is so peppy that it just refuses to get out. Some of us might even not be fluent with its lyrics but all love Ooohe Makebaa…But this song is not just another song next door that broke viral chats. It has a beautiful and inspiring story behind it that led to the creation of this.

The song Makeba is basically a tribute to Miriam Makeba. Makeba was a South-African anti-apartheid activist who was exiled from her own country. She herself was a singer who voiced her life with her lyrics, beats and rhythms.

THE STORY OF MIRIAM MAKEBA

Miriam Makeba was a songwriter, civil rights activist, actress and South African singer. A woman of fortitude, she was one of the famous activists during the anti-apartheid movement in Africa. Jazz and Afropop was her main style when she started her music career in around the 1950s. She was associated with a band called Manhattan Brothers and then shifted to an all-female group called the Skylarks.

“You don’t expect the people who came to invade us to write the truth about us.” ~ Miriam Makeba #WakeUpEverybody ✊🏿 pic.twitter.com/si0rJiJLx2 — Mzilikazi wa Afrika (@IamMzilikazi) July 1, 2023

Makeba was a bold and audacious woman who never backed down from what she stood for. The song is a homage to her unwavering spirit to combat all injustices. As she used music as a medium to express her emotions about her life, it is said that she was exiled from her own nation. Her passport was revoked

In an old interview with The Guardian she said, “People think I consciously decided to tell the world what was happening in South Africa. No! I was singing about my life, and in South Africa, we always sang about what was happening to us – especially the things that hurt us.”

Due to this, Makeba was not even allowed to re-enter her nation when her mother passed away. In 1966, she achieved a remarkable milestone by becoming the first African artist to be honored with a Grammy award.

HOW MAKEBA PAYS HOMAGE TO MIRIAM MAKEBA

The song was released in 2015 by Jain who herself grew up listening to the music of Makeba. It was Jain’s first album Zanaka. The video of ‘Makeba’ is all about spreading unity and how it is not difficult to co-exist. Inculcating that tinge of Afropop, the video is also like a celebration of African heritage.

In a 2015 interview with Fader, Jain said, “I really admire her, because she was a strong woman and she was an incredible performer… When I watch videos of her shows, she had this thing — this aura — around her, full of determination and joy. And she had this groove.

While we only remember Oohe Makeba… there are lyrics ahead (that most of us probably never bothered to listen to) which go – ” I want to see you sing, I want to see you fight, Because you are the real beauty of human right.”

There is also an image on the street of Miriam Makeba.

“Nobody can beat the Mama Africa/You follow the beat that she’s going to give ya/ Only her smile can all make it go/ The sufferation of a thousand more.”

In 2008, Makeba had a heart attack while performing her hit song, “Pata Pata,” and later died in the hospital when doctors were unable to revive her.

And probably now the oohe Makeba will be a whole other vibe!

