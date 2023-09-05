Home

Do You Know the Story of N Valarmathi, The Voice Behind Chandrayaan 3 Countdown and Other ISRO Projects?

Heartbeats raised, hand in hand, the country patiently listened to the countdown for the launch of Chandrayaan 3. Have you ever wondered who is behind that voice? That countdown which gets us both nervous and excited? This was the voice of an excellent ISRO scientist, N Valarmathi and unfortunately, she passed away on September 2 in Chennai. The sudden demise of one the greatest scientists is a big loss to ISRO and the country.

Doing the countdown for the historic Chandrayaan 3 was her last and final call. Not just Chandrayaan 3, but she has been the iconic voice the world heard for several years on several other ISRO projects.

Meet N Valarmathi, The Iconic Voice Behind ISRO’s Countdowns

Hailing from Tamil Nadu’s Ariyalur, Valarmathi was born on July 31, 1959. She graduated from the Government College of Technology in Coimbatore after completing her schooling at Nirmala Girls Higher Secondary School. Later she joined ISOR in 1984 and since then has been pivotal in several projects undertaken by the space organisation. The ISRO scientist whose voice was behind the several rocket launches at the space centre was a part of the Range Operations Programme Office at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre.

She served as the project director of RISAT-1, India’s first indigenous-developed radar imaging satellite (RIS) and the country’s second such satellite. RISAT-1 was successfully launched in April 2012.

In 2012, Valarmathi became the only second woman scientist at ISRO to head a prestigious project, following in the footsteps of T K Anuradha, the project director of the GSAT-12 mission in 2011. Her leadership in the ‘PSLV-C19-RISAT-1 Mission’ catapulted her to iconic status.

After the success of RISAT 1, she addressed the public saying, “I would say all women are equally capable, and they all have very good potential; it should be properly utilized.”

She was also the first recipient of the prestigious Abdul Kalam Award which was received in the honour of former president and scientist Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. She received it from the Government of Tamil Nadu on Independence Day 2015.

Women scientists at ISRO are now taking the lead from the front creating benchmarks at every step. They are not just making us proud but are also inspiring role models for all the budding, aspiring female scientists out there.

