Dolly Singh looked like a vision to behold in a black hooded, corset saree by Tarun Tahiliani at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès de Cannes - See Hot Pics!

Dolly Singh is The Official Cannes Queen With This Black Hooded Corset Saree

The 76th Cannes Film Festival commenced from May 16, 2023. The red carpet not only witnessed Bollywood biggies like Aishwarya Rai, Aditi Rao Hydari, Mrunal Thakur but also popular social media influencers like Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, and Masoom Minawala, among others. The ongoing film festival takes place in Cannes, France every year. After bedazzling the red carpet in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla’s pearl bralette and drape skirt, Dolly Singh graced the red carpet in an all-black modern day saree by Tarun Tahiliani.

Dolly Singh is expanding her list of accomplishments by producing content, giving performances, working with companies and well-known figures. The influencer selected a gorgeous black saree with a modern twist by Tarun Tahiliani. The corset saree looked glam thanks to the dramatic hood and the floor-sweeping cape. Dolly Singh accessorised her contemporary look with polki mangtika and matching studs. She mesmerised us with a dark brown lip colour.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dolly Singh (@dollysingh)

“IN MY KHOON BHARI MAANG ERA!😈 Yesterday @diipakhosla took @therajakumari and I for the screening of La Passion De Dodin Bouffant by Tran Anh Hun here at the Cannes film festival, celebrating South Asian Women and her brand @indewild 💖 It was an honour. I wore this extravagant @taruntahiliani outfit that married together his archival hooded sari and his latest corset saree with drapes all over. Such a beautiful piece of art honestly and it was an honour to wear Tarun on such a big platform. For accessories my dear stylist @mohitrai and Tarun suggested we do a simple polki mangtika and studs and I think it was just perfect! ✨”

Dolly Singh left a long-lasting impression with Tarun Tahiliani’s couture on the red carpet. Her fans and followers swamped the comment section with immense love and appreciation. They dropped heart-eye and fire emojis in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “You look like a dream.” Another user wrote, “It is so wonderful to see young talented girls rising from such simple backgrounds and taking india to the world stage 💗💗 more power to you and you look stunning ✨.” The third user said, “The absolute best you’ve looked so far. Ye to standard set hogaya.” Her fans loved how Dolly Singh stuck to her roots and went for a saree and mang tika. One person wrote, “the maang teeka is such a brain touch to this otherwise bombshell western look 🥰🥰🥰 never forgetting our roots 💕🥺.”

What are your thoughts on Dolly Singh’s Cannes red carpte look?

