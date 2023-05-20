Home

Dolly Singh’s Successful Tribute to Old Bollywood With Pearl Bralette And Ruffle Cape Wins Best Cannes 2023 Look!

Dolly Singh made a statement on the red carpet in a breathtaking white ensemble created by the illustrious design team of Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

And the award for best Cannes 2023 look goes to Dolly Singh…!

Dolly Singh, one of the most famous social media influencers, made her much-anticipated debut at the 76th Cannes Film Festival. She donned a beautiful conical top with pearl accents and an ivory sarong skirt that were both modelled after Zeenat Aman’s attire in the timeless Satyam Shivam Sundaram.

Dolly Singh opted for a pristine white ensemble from the shelves of designer duo, Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. Her ensemble was stunning, with a mesmerizing flowing skirt decorated with gleaming pearls that charmed everyone. She accessorized it with a fanciful ruffled cloak to further enhance the enchanting charm, giving her a fairy-like appearance. She accessorized it with a fanciful ruffled cloak to further enhance the enchanting charm, giving her a fairy-like appearance. Not to forget, the show-stopping pearl bralette with conical cups and delicate straps provides a touch of elegance.

Dolly Singh chose modest makeup for her red carpet look, comprising gently flushed cheeks, accentuated T-zone, winged defined eyes, and bare lips. Her appearance was enhanced by her loose wavy strands. She also chose to wear transparent heels, matching bracelets, and diamond stud earrings.

DOLLY SINGH’S INTERNET WINNING LOOK FROM CANNES 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dolly Singh (@dollysingh)

Dolly Singh’s talked about her Cannes debut in an elaborate post on Instagram. The caption on the post read, “WALKED MY FIRST RED CARPET AT CANNES!! 🥺 I wanted to pay homage to old Bollywood and when Sandeep from @abujanisandeepkhosla brought out this conical bra and cape, I knew this was it and I can’t believe it is the iconic AJSK that I wore for my first red carpet here! @mohitrai I LOVE YOU and thank you bringing my vision to life and understanding the assignment haha! Mohit and I definitely wanted to do Indian silhouettes for my first time at Cannes and I absolutely love how this turned out. Kept the hair long and apsara like that weighed half my body weight😂 but beauty is pain right? 🥸”

“Thank you to @brut.india and @ajiolife for making this dream come to life. 🥺💖 So much pyaar to my incredible team at @onlymuchlouder India, @ruchii95 @nikitasahota for working for months endlessly to make this happen and @dreamnhustlemedia Jashoda and team for making this the talk to every household. I’m so thankful 💖💖 I’m so grateful to all of you for supporting me all these years because look, hum Cannes aa gaye! 🥰, ” she concluded.

Dolly Singh, your debut on Cannes red carpet has fascinated us. Your appearance is nothing less than a spellbinding show that leaves us longing for more!

