Droupadi Murmu Celebrates ‘Veer Naris’: 5 Strong Points From President’s Speech Honouring Army Wives

President Murmu honored the indomitable energy and accomplishments of women in many areas were in her speech, which also recognized The Army Wives Welfare Association's (AWWA) crucial contributions to society and the country.

President Droupadi Murmu spoke at the Army Wives Welfare Association’s (AWWA) event celebrating the second season of ‘Asmita- Inspiring Stories by Army Wives’ in Manekshaw Centre, New Delhi. She thanked the ‘Veer Naris’ (war widows) for their contributions and recognized the work of the AWWA. These ladies, who are frequently referred to as ‘Nari Shakti,’ have overcome obstacles and achieved great progress in a variety of disciplines. In her remarks, she lauded women’s resilience and accomplishments.

President Droupadi Murmu at The Army Wives Event:

‘Asmita-Inspirational stories by Army Wives’ The Hon’ble President Smt Droupadi Murmu graced #Asmita as the Chief Guest. The Hon’ble President, along with Dr Sudesh Dhankhar & Smt Meenakshi Lekhi appreciated the #AWWA speakers & #VeerNaris for their resilience & dedication. pic.twitter.com/Asd8Wba893 — Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) (@OfficialAwwa) August 21, 2023

AWWA: 5 STATEMENTS BY PRESIDENT DROUPADI MURMU

मैं सभी देशवासियों की ओर से समस्त ‘वीर नारी’ बहनों के प्रति कृतज्ञता व्यक्त करती हूं।

मुझे यह जानकर संतोष हुआ है कि वीर-नारी बहनों के कल्याण के लिए ‘आह्वान’ नामक योजना चलाई जा रही है। इसके लिए मैं ‘आवा’ की विशेष सराहना करती हूं। pic.twitter.com/qOVws2kYaP — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 21, 2023

“A woman can live, fight and progress without a man and show it to the world. You have proved this…Women’s progress holds great significance in our society and the nation.” “A woman has determination, willpower, and strength on the basis of which she makes continuous progress. They contribute to half of the country’s population.” “From missiles to music, women have proved themselves in every field. They can proudly say, hum kisi se kum nahin.” “There is an old saying that behind every successful man, there is a woman, but, today it should be instead said that – ‘Beside every successful man, there is a woman.’ “From missiles to music, women have achieved great heights, facing and overcoming all odds.”

Prior to the occasion, President Murmu visited stalls set up by association members that support women’s businesses and self-reliance as a form of empowerment. At the occasion, notable people included Meenakshi Lekhi, the minister of state for external affairs and culture, and Sudesh Dhankhar, the wife of vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar.

WHAT IS THE ARMY WIVES WELFARE ASSOCIATION? ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW

The Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) is a group devoted to the welfare of spouses, kids, and other dependents of service members. This organisation was formally created as a Welfare Society and registered with the Registrar of Societies, Delhi Administration, on the 23rd of August, 1966. It is frequently referred to as the invisible power that affects the strength of the Indian Army. As its aim and influence have grown through the years, AWWA now ranks among the most well-known non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in the nation.

Asmita provides a forum for strong Army spouses and successful people who have broken through many hurdles to share their experiences and inspire those going through similar difficulties. This program honours the tenacity of strong women who overcame difficult challenges and triumphed, standing up against all difficulties.

