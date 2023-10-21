Home

Women

Durga Puja 2023: What is Sindoor Khela And Why Only Women Participate in This Celebration?

Sindoor Khela is one of the most vibrant rituals that culminates the days long celebration of Durga Puja. It is a way to bid farewell to Maa Durga and here is why only women celebrate it.

Come Durga Puja, the houses are all decked up, it is colours, lights and savoury food all over. The festival of Maa Durga is one of the most auspicious festivals celebrated majorly in West Bengal. Dhunuchi dance, pandal hopping or sindoor khela, the days brim with traditions, rituals and festive fervour. Sindoor Khela is one such tradition celebrated by women for a woman. Durga Puja marks the arrival of Goddess Durga to her home. And sindoor khela is the ritual performed when people bid adieu to their idols.

WHAT IS SINDOOR KHELA?

To go with its literal translation, sindoor khela means- game of vermillion. It is one of the most significant rituals that is performed on the last day, that is, Vijaydashmi. Its origins can be traced to the folklore that has been bequeathed over generations. If legend is to be believed, this tradition began some 200 years ago by the zamindars.

During this time married women don elegant white sarees with thick red borders and wear traditional jewellery. Before Durga Visarajn, married woman smear vermillion or sindoor over the idols’ forehead with beetle leaf and then starts gleeful play of hands with each other.

WHY ONLY MARRIED WOMEN CELEBRATE IT?

There are several festivals in the hindu culture where married women are supposed to keep fast and pray for the protection and long-life of their husbands. On similar lines, sindoor khela is another such ritual where married women smear vermillion over each other’s face and seek blessings of the Goddess to protect their husbands.

Sindur khela is believed to symbolise the power of womanhood in protecting her husband and children from all evil. Through the ritual of Sindur khela, the Hindu women pray for long and happy married lives of each other.Family tiffs and petty quarrels between neighbours are settled through this ritual

Durga Maa is a symbol of power, fortitude and courage.

