Endometriosis: Is it Curable? Understanding The Chronic Disease Impacting Women

Endometriosis is a chronic disorder that most women are not aware about. It can create several complication in the body and one might still be ignorant about it.

Endometriosis: Is it Curable? Understanding the Chronic Disease Impacting Women (Freepik)

Understanding Endometriosis: Women’s bodies undergo several cycles and biological, and physical changes that also have entailing impacts in the future. Our bodies are complicated and so are their functioning and disorders. One such lesser-known yet chronic disorder is endometriosis. According to a statement by World Health Organisation (WHO), ” In many countries, the general public and most front-line healthcare providers are not aware that distressing and life-altering pelvic pain is not normal, leading to a normalization and stigmatization of symptoms and significant diagnostic delay. Patients who could benefit from medical symptomatic management are not always provided with treatments due to limited awareness of endometriosis among primary healthcare providers. ”

What is Endometriosis?

Endometriosis is the growth of endometrial-like tissue (tissue similar to lining of the uterus) outside the uterus, often resulting in chronic and inflammatory reactions leading to scar tissues. It mainly involves your ovaries, fallopian tubes and the tissue lining your pelvis. While it is not always life-threatening, It can definitely be agonising, often impacting the quality of life.

Understanding Endometriosis Signs and Symptoms

The signs and symptoms vary from person to person and the severity also might differ. Also, it is to note that the severity of any discomfort or pain is not a measurement of the severity of the problem.

Pelvic pain is the first sign of endometriosis, but here are few other symptoms as well:

Painful periods

Menstrual cramps around a week near to cycle

Heavy flow

Bleeding between periods

Pain during sexual intercourse

Lower back pain

Understanding Endometriosis: Is it Curable and Preventable?

Speaking exclusively with India.com, Dr Shabreen Sahar, MBBS MS OBG at Even Healthcare said that, “There is no known cure for endometriosis, nor can it be prevented. However, some treatments can help relieve symptoms and improve the quality of life for people suffering from it.”

Hormonal treatment – the cause for endometriosis is unclear, however, we know it is exacerbated by estrogen. Therefore, hormonal treatment aims at reducing estrogen production in the woman’s body, managing to suppress symptoms, Dr. Sahar added.

There are several types of medications that act by shrinking the lining of the uterus and the endometriotic lesions:

The oral contraceptive pill

Progestins/progesterone

GnRH-analogues

Danazol

Mirena

Surgery – Laparoscopic surgery is the only definitive way to diagnose endometriosis, and in most cases, the disease can be diagnosed and treated in the same procedure.

What causes it, and what trigger this disorder, there is no scientifically proven one answer for it. There is still more research underway to identify the exact cause and effect. However, it is a chronic condition that so far cannot be cured but can be managed with proper interventions.

Therefore, this also makes for another reason why you all ladies must have regular gynaecologist check ups.

