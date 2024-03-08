Home

Exclusive: Story of Simar Sangla, a 17-Year-Old School Student Who’s Telling Acid Attack Survivors to Never Say Never in Life!

Simar Singh, a 17-year-old, highlighted her idea to help acid attack survivors and raise awareness of these assaults during a conversation with India.com. She opened up about her venture 'Safe Cave' that aims to empower these survivors by selling the products and earning a sustainable livelihood.

Simar Sangla, a resident of Delhi, not only became well-informed about the plight of acid attack survivors during the COVID-19 lockdown while sitting at home and spending time with her mother and grandmother, but she also took to assist them. Sangla believed that the incidences of acid attacks, especially among girls aged between 11 and 30 years were rising. The 17-year-old felt that it causes physiological trauma, severe pain, and disfigurement in the areas it affects, usually on the face. She said, “After a personal incident with my house helper’s daughter, I realized the lack of attention and knowledge about this issue and decided to work toward it. This issue is important to solve because we want the acid attack survivors to feel good and confident in themselves and use suitable products to prevent further skin damage.”

Simar Sangla talks about her effort to help survivors of acid attacks become self-sufficient and why she strives to raise consciousness regarding acid attacks one neighbourhood at a time. The young entrepreneur currently has an entity called Safe Cave, where she creates handcrafted soaps that are carefully chosen to ensure that they resist acid attacks. Her project also includes teaching survivors self-care techniques, how to be independent, and how to regain the self-esteem they lost along the journey. Simar Sangla revealed that she plans to go across India with her initiative and gift their products to the government. She said, “In 2024, we plan to gift our products to governmental and private NGOs both and sell them for daily use to non-acid attack survivors too by putting up stalls and working with different organizations to spread awareness. The proceeds from the sales will be rechannelled to support our cause.”

How Young Simar Manages Studies And Work?

Labelling herself an early riser and a night owl together, she said, “I complete my academic work during the day and give time to Safe Cave at night. All the Safe Cave operations are carried out at my house – so there are no fixed working hours and I am often found to be multitasking to complete my activities. Working for Safe Cave can also be seen as a practical extension of my theoretical knowledge, which I am proud of.”

Speaking candidly about the early difficulties encountered by acid attack survivors, Simar said that they found it strange to witness a fresh, young person attempting to help them. Admitting feeling overwhelmed after speaking with Acid Attack Survivors and hearing about their stories, Simar said, “With time as Acid Attack Survivors started using the soaps and saw no side effects, they could trust me and my products. And then my bond with Acid Attack Survivors became stronger, as we established Safe Cave as our ‘safe’ place to have an active community of individuals seeing gratification through social work.”

Simar Sangla is All About Women’s Empowerment

Finding herself interested in current national and global scenarios, Simar firmly believes in the spirit of helping and extending a hand to support fellow citizens. Looks like not so little Simar indeed believes in women empowerment! She revealed the roles are divided between the women of her family where she holds the fort as the founder while her mother makes the product, grandmother helps to gather fresh and organic raw material and her aunt manages the social media accounts.

That was the amazing story of Simar Sangla’s powerful vision transforming the lives of those who matter!

