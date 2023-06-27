Home

Women

FACT CHECK: President Droupadi Murmu Not Allowed Inside Jagannath Temple? Here’s The Truth

FACT CHECK: President Droupadi Murmu Not Allowed Inside Jagannath Temple? Here’s The Truth

President Droupadi Murmu went to the Lord Jagannath temple in the Hauz Khas, Delhi to mark the start of the yearly rath yatra on Tuesday, June 20.

FACT CHECK: President Droupadi Murmu Not Allowed Inside Jagannath Temple? Here’s The Truth

President Droupadi Murmu went to the Jagannath Temple on June 20, 2023. She arrived at the temple to make her prayers to the idols of Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra at 6.30 AM. A little after 8 AM, she tweeted about her visit in Hindi and Odia along with some photos from the tour. Following her visit, allegations of prejudice quickly emerged on social media. There have been claims that the president was denied access to Garbhgrih although other ministers, including Dharmendra Pradhan and Ashwini Vaishnaw, were permitted to perform puja there.

The Union Minister of Education and Skill Development, Dharmendra Pradhan, was seen touching the feet of the idol in images released by news agency ANI, while Murmu was seen standing outside the sacred sanctum with her hands folded. The tweet sparked debate right away, with more than 400K views and over 1K retweets.

You may like to read

WATCH Droupadi Murmu Visits Jagannath Temple in Delhi

#WATCH | President Droupadi Murmu offers prayers at Jagannath Mandir in Hauz Khas, Delhi ahead of lord Jagannath Rath Yatra 2023 pic.twitter.com/sebK1Fq0Gt — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2023

According to a tweet by The Dalit Voice on June 25, President Murmu was not permitted entry to Garbhgrih and the tweet went viral in no time. The caption on the tweet read, “Allowed – Ashwini Vaishnaw ( Railway Minister ), Not Allowed – Draupadi Murmu ( President Of India ).”

Viral Photos of Draupadi Murmu’s That Created Stir on Social Media

Allowed – Ashwini Vaishnaw ( Railway Minister ) Not Allowed – Draupadi Murmu ( President Of India ) pic.twitter.com/CNjBNI51hU — The Dalit Voice (@ambedkariteIND) June 25, 2023

Several social media users shared photos of Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and Dharmendra Pradhan from their previous Rath Yatra visits to back their claims. One of the users wrote, “My goodness 😳 such is the lobby of Caste Supermascists in India that even the President of India is not allowed in the temple.” Another user wrote, “This should not happen in this holy abode of God no one is insulted like this everyone is the same in his eyes be it a king or a beggar (translated to English).” However, Pradhan debunked all the discriminatory allegations against the President.

Here is The Truth Behind The Allegations of Discrimination Against President Droupadi Murmu

Speaking with Opindia, Dharmendra Pradhan told that the ministers served as principal guests and conducted puja for Bhagwan Jagannath’s avahan in both instances. The primary guest, however, conducts the puja at other Jagannath Temples where Rath Yatra takes place. Only those who conduct puja on the day of Rath Yatra are permitted to enter Garbhgrih for a 30-minute window. After the puja is over, the wooden board is repositioned. He said, “If President Murmu had reached the Temple at the time of Avahan, she would have done the Puja inside Garbhgrih.”

Dharmendra Pradhan said, “When President came, it was early morning. We followed every protocol while maintaining the regulations on the premises. She decided to stand outside the wooden plank and do the puja. We had arranged a chair for her for the puja, but she is a devotee of Bhagwan Jagannath. She firmly refused to use the chair and said either she would sit on the floor or do puja while standing there.”

“Generally, there are six Pandits who perform puja, but only two are allowed to go close to her for the puja. The rest of them stay at a distance, as asked by her security personnel. Even I did not go close to her during puja. If she wanted, we would have obliged and let her enter Garbhgrih. After all, she is the President. But being an informed devotee, she did not ask for anything above the rules. If you are aware, she does not touch onion and garlic. This is the level of devotion she has for Bhagwan Jagannath,” he concluded.

Lord Jagannath temple in Hauz Khas was erected in 1967 after the well-known temple of Puri in Odisha. The temple administration started the rath yatra ritual in 1979.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Women News on India.com.