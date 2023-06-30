Home

Is Egg Freezing Really a Costly Affair? 5 Myths Debunked About Egg Freezing

Egg freezing has become quite popular among women of all ages, which is not surprising, but it has also given rise to a lot of myths. Let's dispel a few of the myths around egg freezing.

The main justification for freezing eggs among women is the ticking biological clock. When a woman approaches her 30s, her fertility begins to fall after reaching its peak in her 20s. In reality, by the time a healthy woman reaches the age of 30, her odds of getting pregnant begin to drop, along with other concerns associated with fertility. The option of fertility preservation by egg freezing, which enables women to stretch their childbearing years by storing their younger, healthier eggs, is one that might be taken into consideration.

Due to numerous personal and professional obligations, more women are delaying family planning until their 30s and early 40s in the current situation. Many famous celebs, like Priyanka Chopra, Upasana Kamineni, Mona Singh, and Ekta Kapoor, have gained attention for opting for egg freezing. People need to dispel falsehoods and be well-informed about the idea as it gains in popularity. Egg freezing has been the subject of several discussions in recent years, with both accurate and inaccurate information being dispersed across the public discourse.

DISPELLING 5 MYTHS SURROUNDING EGG FREEZING

Egg Freezing DOES NOT Finish Your Egg Reserve: Contrary to popular belief, delaying pregnancy is a method of better planning your life and becoming a parent. People may grasp the advantages of egg freezing and make decisions that are in line with their life objectives by dispelling these myths and offering correct information. Egg Freezing is For Women of ANY AGE: Women have a limited amount of eggs at birth, and as time goes on, both the quantity and quality of eggs deteriorate. It is thus always preferable to freeze sooner rather than later. When your eggs are at their best, the aim behind egg freezing is to protect your fertility. Try to freeze your eggs now rather than waiting for their quality to deteriorate if you think you might wish to get pregnant after your mid-30s. Egg Freezing is a HARMLESS Procedure: It just takes 5 minutes to do an extremely easy ultrasound-guided egg-freezing process. There are no markings left behind and no surgical knife is used. Any woman who wants to keep her fertility is free to make this decision on a personal level. Egg Freezing is NOT Too Expensive: Egg freezing is less expensive than having other treatments done or not being able to conceive. Egg freezing may out to be a wise financial decision. By freezing your eggs, you may prevent having to pay thousands of dollars later on many IVF cycles. Egg Freezing Does NOT Guarantee 100% Results: Success with pregnancy relies on a number of variables. Your eggs might not be frozen if you only do that. Egg freezing can raise the likelihood of producing a biological child, but it cannot ensure a successful pregnancy if other conditions are not favourable. The quality of the frozen eggs is unchanged from when they were first frozen.

Finally, dispelling the myths about egg freezing is essential for women to make wise choices. Before making any decisions, it is essential to get the advice of an expert physician and undertake extensive research.

