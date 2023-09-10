Home

Women

G20 Summit 2023: Japan’s First Lady Yuko Kishida Captivates Hearts in Resplendent Green Saree With Golden Accents at Gala Dinner – See PICS

G20 Summit 2023: Japan’s First Lady Yuko Kishida Captivates Hearts in Resplendent Green Saree With Golden Accents at Gala Dinner – See PICS

Japan's First Lady Yuko Kishida embraces Indian fashion in green kanjeevaram saree at G20 gala dinner.

G20 Summit 2023: Japan First Lady Yuko Kishida Drapes in Resplendent Green Saree at President Dinner - See PICS (Source: ANI)

On Day 1 of the G20 Summit, President Droupadi Murmu hosted a gala dinner at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. The event saw the arrival of international delegates making their grand entrance in a unique style. The jaw-dropping entrance of Yuko Kishida, the first lady of Japan captivated hearts as she embraced Indian fashion by choosing traditional kanjeevaram saree.

Trending Now

Out of all the attendees at the gala dinner, one that stood out was the Japanese PM’s wife Yuko Kishida traditional choice. Her resplendent kanjeevaram saree paid a heartfelt tribute to Indian culture in a most beautiful manner. She paired her golden embroidered silk saree with a contrasting magenta blouse. Her look added extra grace and elegance with a bindi and subtle makeup. To round off, she just carried a clutch that perfectly complemented her traditional attire.

You may like to read

Kanjeevaram sarees are celebrated for their amazing craftsmanship, especially in Tamil Nadu. These sarees are usually handwoven using pure silk threads and intricate designs inspired by nature and temples. Miss Kishida added extra grace by adorning this beautiful piece of clothing.

Japan First Lady Yuko Kishida Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Indian Fashion in Kanjeevaram Saree- WATCH

#WATCH | G-20 in India | Japanese PM Fumio Kishida and his wife Yuko Kishida arrive at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi for the G-20 Dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu.#G20India2023 pic.twitter.com/JjqAg2HYzx — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2023

Meanwhile, she arrived at the venue with his husband and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. The elegant couple graciously posed for the photographs alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu. The visual created a captivating moment for all.

While, the host Droupadi Murmu choses to adorn herself in a traditional beige saree, PM Modi on the other hand, opted for a V-necked striped jacket on white Kurta. The G-20 gala dinner was an evening filled with cultural richness and diversity. With Indian music and sumptuous three-course meal, the dinner was a heartwarming welcome to all the international leaders and prominent politicians across.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES