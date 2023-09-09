G20 Summit 2023: From Visiting NGMA to Millet Farm, How Spouses of G20 Leaders Will Spend Their Day

Home

G20 Summit 2023: From Visiting National Gallery of Art to Millet Farm, Here is How Spouses of G20 Leaders Will Spend Their Day

G20 Summit: A detailed itinerary has been planned and invite has been extended to all first ladies and spouses of G20 leaders at the sidelines of the summit.

The G20 Summit 2023 has officially kickstarted as the majority of world leaders, dignitaries have arrived in Delhi. Amid tight security, vibrant and traditional welcome of the guests, India is all set to get the summit and the talks in motion. While it is already a packed schedule for all the world leaders, there is a special itinerary prepared for all the First Ladies and spouses of all G20 leaders at the sideline of the meetings. The schedule will take them to places that will showcase how far India has come, women’s empowerment, and Indian culture and traditions.

From visiting art gallery, interacting with women entrepreneurs, getting a sense of millet farming in India and more, here is how they will explore the Indian development, culture and traditions

G20 SUMMIT 2023: ITINERARY FOR SPOUSES OF G20 LEADERS

National Gallery of Modern Art

The leaders and their spouses will visit the NGMA. Nearly 400 artefacts, including prized Gandhara sculptures, Chola Bronzes and rare manuscripts, are part of a special exhibition -The ‘Roots and Routes.’ They will also get to indulge in a shopping experience with Indian textiles and jewellery, traditional toys, weaves etc from different regions of the country.

Similar visits are also in discussion for Dilli Haat as per a report by Hindustan Times.

Tour of the Indian Agricultural Research Institute in the Capital at Pusa

As per the itinerary, the guests will be taken to IARI Pusa. A curated tour of the 1,200-acre Pusa-IARI campus, the cradle of the green revolution in India, has been organised on September 9 for the first ladies and spouses of the leaders attending the G20 Summit to help them learn about India’s rich agricultural heritage and taste a millet-based feast prepared by renowned celebrity chefs.

There will be a millet-based feast prepared by celebrity chefs like Kunal Kapoor marking the International Yera of Millets. According to a report by Indian Express, an exclusive cooking class led by Chef Kunal Kapur has been arranged.

Rangoli With Millets

The first ladies have also been extended an invitation to indulge in a firsthand experience of making rangoli.

Rajghat Visit

The VIP guests are scheduled to visit the Raj Ghat where Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial is located. President Droupadi Murmu on Monday unveiled a 12-foot statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on September 4.

Lunch at Jaipur House

Spouses of heads of state of various countries who will soon gather here for the G20 Summit will be treated to a special lunch at the iconic Jaipur House, on the sidelines of the mega event, sources said. The menu will also include millet-based delicacies

The first ladies and spouses will also get a chance to interact with farmers and agri-startups to learn about India’s rich agriculture heritage, practices, and success stories. The government has also planned a dedicated agriculture-themed excursion that will seek to acquaint the spouses with the strides taken across the vast agriculture space in India.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

