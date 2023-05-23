Home

Women

Girl Code 101: 6 Unsaid Rules of Sisterhood EVERY GIRL Must Swear by

Girl Code 101: 6 Unsaid Rules of Sisterhood EVERY GIRL Must Swear by

Girl Code is an unspoken guideline that every woman must abide by whether or not they are acquainted with the other woman

Girl Code 101: 7 Unsaid Rules of Sisterhood EVERY GIRL Must Swear by

Girl Code 101: We must keep in mind the sacred relationship between girlfriends in a culture that relentlessly seeks to divide us from one another. Sisterhood is realizing that ladies everywhere need to have each other’s backs, which goes beyond simply being friends with other girls. There are several behaviours that should never cause our girlfriends to doubt our loyalty. It is a structure that is highly guarded and is about support. Talking about support, there are a few comprehensive sets of moral guidelines, known as the girl code, every girl MUST swear by.

There is a treasure trove of these codes, from ‘accompanying her to the loo’ to ‘buying her an ice cream post-breakup,’ that reveals a lot about the close bond that women have with one another. These codes have the power to successfully forge or sever a connection.

You may like to read

GIRL CODE 101: THE SISTERHOOD CODE OF CONDUCT

1. We need sisterhood more than anything else because our circle of female friends is what uplifts us. A woman bringing down another woman is the worst thing we can do to each other.

Trending Now

via GIPHY

2. If you notice a female getting irritated by a creep, save her. I don’t care if you have to pose as your friend’s girlfriend or attack that lurk like a football player. Never, ever allow a lady to go through this!

3. Eyeliner in the crease of their eye, lip gloss on their teeth, and skirt tucked into pantyhose. If your buddy wants your opinion on something, you tell her. BE HONEST without making a big issue out of it, you let them know.

via GIPHY

4. Give your sister a tampon if you have one extra. If you were in a tampon crisis, you would want someone to assist you, therefore you ought to do the same for your peers. At some point or another, we can all relate to this!

5. Let’s just say there is no need to date a man your closest friend has already dated or was interested in dating in the past. No need to dig into those sentiments right now.

via GIPHY

6. Everybody has times when they make poor decisions or let their emotions get the better of them. If your best friend cannot comprehend her feeling, you do it for her. Do correct her when necessary, but do not do it in a harsh manner.

via GIPHY

Always remember that your girls are your no. 1 priority! Kudos if you already do these.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Women News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES