The Ultimate Mother’s Day Gift: How Urban Company Helped Pratima Provide For Her Family

On Mother's Day 2023, We Are Celebrating The Power of Determination and Support. Here's Pratima's Journey to Becoming an Independent Earning Member With The Help of Urban Company.

Pratima, who lives in Kolkata, is an Urban Company Employee

Happy Mother’s Day: On this Mother’s Day, Pratima looks back at her journey and can’t help but feel grateful for how far she has come. She remembers the days when she used to work tirelessly at a beauty parlor, earning a meager salary that barely met her family’s basic needs. Pratima spoke exclusively to india.com about her struggles and how she independently managed to raise her kids and run a household. As a mother of two, she wanted to provide her children with a better life, but it seemed like an impossible dream. One day, Pratima heard about Urban Company and how it was empowering women like her to become independent earning members of their families. With hope in her heart, she decided to give it a try and joined as a beauty partner.

Pratima told us that the first few months were tough, but she was determined to make it work. She worked hard, honed her skills, and provided excellent services to her clients. Soon, her hard work paid off, and she started earning a good income.

With her increased earnings, Pratima was able to send her children to an English medium school, provide them with better nutrition, and improve their overall standard of living. She was also able to save up enough money to buy her first scooty, air conditioner, and many other things that were once a luxury for her.

She endlessly thanked UC for giving her confidence. Pratima’s belief levels skyrocketed as she felt empowered and was valued as a professional and a woman. Urban Company provided her with a safe environment to work in, and she was grateful for the support and opportunities she received.

One of the most significant benefits that Pratima received as an Urban Company partner was the Partner Stock Ownership Plan (PSOP). The plan allowed her to own a part of the company and share in its profits, giving her a sense of ownership and pride.

Today, Pratima is an independent woman and a proud mother. She has not only provided her family with a better life but has also become a role model for other women in her community. On this Mother’s Day, she celebrates her journey and the endless possibilities that come with hard work, determination, and a little bit of support.

