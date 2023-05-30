Home

How Dhiman From ‘Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo’ is a Feminist On And Off Screen – Exclusive

Udit Arora, who played Dhiman in Homi Adajania's most recent criminal drama, 'Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo,' has been stealing hearts with his massy role.

Udit Arora, who played Dhiman in ‘Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo,’ continues to wow viewers with his grounded and rugged representations in Homi Adajania’s show following his success with ‘The Crash Course‘ and ‘Jamtara 2.’ The actor, who portrayed Dimple Kapadia’s adoptive son, got into an exclusive conversation with India.com and revealed that not just his character Dhiman but he himself is totally a FEMINIST and here is why we agreed with him –

Remember how Rani Baa (Dimple Kapadia) told him to back off when the ladies set off for a fierce battle with Monk and his men? Dhiman neither undermined the ladies in the family nor exaggerated his masculinity. The only reason he came to the location was to prove his loyalty to his mother. Dhiman’s job is to respect and assist Rani Baa, not to achieve balance in the conventional sense. Dhiman is unabashedly brutal, and raw, but behind it all, he has a tender heart that beats for the person he loves. He is a victim who must choose between his love for Shanta (Radhika Madan) and loyalty to Rani Baa.

‘Saas Bahu aur Flamingo‘ triumphs when it is preoccupied with the reversal of gender norms. While the ladies joyfully take the controls, men like Dhiman take a back seat in the show (if you know what we mean). You can truly see the show stand out in such situations when arrogant individuals acknowledge that they are effectively second-class citizens in a world created and harboured by women.

Is Udit Arora a Feminist, Like His On-Screen Character Dhiman?

Udit Arora further revealed to us that he is a feminist just like his character Dhiman from ‘Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo.’ He said, “Why won’t I be? I have an elder sister, my mother has always been a working woman. We haven’t been raised in that sort of atmosphere and around us in our families as well. In fact, the women were given more importance in our house like – ‘Iska toh hum dekhle, tum apna dekho.’ So, I have not been brought up like that. I don’t have that thinking in me.”

During the conversation, we asked Udit if he would be mindful of his roles in a movie or show as a feminist. He would be mindful of the roles he would pick, provided that the script is not passing the judgements on the character and showing the humanness of it. He said, “I am very selective about the kind of work I do, always have been. It’s not just because of this or anything else. That won’t change my decision process and I hope not but no not really. I want to explore so much, there are so many stories that I have to tell as different people so, whatever feels best at that moment but yeah somewhere down the line I feel like, it has to be handled very nicely.”

ABOUT Udit Arora Aka Dhiman Starrer Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo

Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo, which gave our desi saas-bahu concept an intriguing twist, rose to prominence with a ferocious mother-in-law, two of her daughters-in-law, and a rebellious daughter running one of the biggest drugs cartels, making it the first of its type. Dhiman is the sole prominent male participant, and his semi-incestuous connection with Shanta poses a menace to the group dynamic until Savitri’s wayward sons return for their yearly journey from faraway lands. Do you know the best part about the show? The family drama had some of the greatest action scenes performed by Dimple Kapadia, Isha Talwar, Radhika Madan, and Angira Dhar.

