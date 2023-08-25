Home

How R Praggnanandhaa’s Mom R Nagalaxmi is The Best Example of ‘Silent Strength of a Mother’, One Gaze at a Time

A photo of R Praggnanandhaa's mother watching him from a corner of the room has gone viral on the internet and this is exhibit A of how mothers' silent efforts helps to boost way towards success.

The glint in R Nagalakshmi’s eyes and that disarming smile standing in a corner of a room while watching her son ace the battle of 64 squares has been one of the most photogenic moments of GM R Praggnanandhaa’s dream run during the ongoing World Cup Chess in Baku. Teary-eyed, R Nagalaxmi swelled in pride as his 18-year-old was signing autographs for the world. Not just pillar of support, parents often have a major influence in shaping their children’s careers and the world of sports is replete with such emotional yet empowering stories.

Recently, a photo of R praggnanandhaa’s mother watching him from a corner of the room has gone viral on the internet. And while people get too creative raining memes, the same people also come in support and shower their love for such adorable moments too.

R Paggnanandhaa’s Mother Viral Photo

Grandmaster Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa on having his mother Nagalakshmi watching his games live: “It’s definitely good to have someone here. My mother is always supportive! Even after losing games, she was just trying to calm me down. It’s good to have someone rooting for you… pic.twitter.com/KfAICPggv0 — ChessBase India (@ChessbaseIndia) August 18, 2023

“I must credit my wife, who accompanies them to tournaments and is very supportive. She takes great care (of the two),” Rameshbabu, the proud father told PTI during an interaction from his Chennai residence.

R. Nagalaxmi’s Silent Efforts Speaks For His Son

Success does not come in silos. There is a lot that goes behind it. There is not just one person working towards triumph, but it is a collaborative victory of faces seen and unseen. Mothers are those silent pillars of support whose little things make us push through our boundaries and achieve such great feats.

What a frame! Praggnanandhaa’s mother Nagalakshmi looks at her son, as the 18-year-old signs autographs for fans after defeating Hikaru Nakamura 2-0 in the FIDE World Cup Rapid tiebreaks. Pragg will play in the Round of 16 tomorrow! Photo: Anna Shtourman/FIDE pic.twitter.com/UCyScerLy5 — ChessBase India (@ChessbaseIndia) August 11, 2023

Nagalaxmi used to take her son to classes, ensured a conducive environment for him to practise and also accompanied him to all his national and international matches.

Well, we all have experienced a mother’s nudge over food and meals. They are very particular if we have had proper food, if we have not forgotten our dabbas. And when Nagalaxmi was with her son abroad, she ensured he got home home-cooked meal.

According to a report by Moneycontrol, she carries an induction stove and rice cooker and ensures that the prodigy has a feeling of home away from home. Rameshbabu confirmed that Praggnanandhaa likes home-cooked meals when travelling abroad, so his mother packs an induction stove, rice and masalas. This time too, the first things Nagalakshmi packed in her luggage were a rice cooker and masalas so the chess Grandmaster could have rasam and rice in Azerbaijan.

INTERNET GETS EMOTIONAL AND HOW

The emotional moment has got the internet to shower a mother’s strength with love and the aura of a warm hug.

R Praggnanandhaa becomes the second Indian, after Viswanathan Anand, to reach the Chess World Cup semifinals. The joy on his mother’s face is just ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fyU4ieQYsz — Divya Gandotra Tandon (@divya_gandotra) August 18, 2023

Just like three and half decades back, the photograph of a young Grandmaster named Viswanthan Anand, playing chess while seated on a swing with his mother Sushila, left a lasting impression, the satisfaction that was writ large on Nagalakshmi’s face after Praggnanandhaa win over Arjun Ergaisi won’t be forgotten in a hurry either.

