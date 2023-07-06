Home

How Rekha’s Viral Photoshoot at 68 Defies Conventional And Redefines Grandeur

Rekha has mesmerized spectators with her luxurious and regal demeanour in the latest photoshoot at 68. Did you know that this was her first interview in two decades?

Rekha is one of the few legendary personalities who continue to defy the odds with her larger-than-life magnificence.

The iconic star Rekha, who has persevered in the face of adversity, just appeared on her first-ever Vogue cover. The 68-year-old star wore designs by renowned fashion designer Manish Malhotra. She has established herself as a dependable fashion icon throughout time. She has a powerful personality and a smile that can melt anyone’s heart. Rekha emanates grandeur and appears to be every bit as gorgeous and royal in the now-viral photos.

Rekha revived her regal period by dressing in dazzling gold costumes that made her look no less than a queen. Not only was this her first Vogue cover in history, but it was also the first interview she had given in twenty years.

Rekha wore a black turtleneck combined with a pricey antique brocade jacket that was embroidered in gold and decorated with intricate threadwork and sequins. The ensemble is completed with a headpiece with Mughal influences that is adorned with gold zari and lavish Manish Malhotra jewellery.

Rekha Exudes Royal Charm:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manish Malhotra World (@manishmalhotraworld)

The second continues the opulence by drawing inspiration from Rekha’s passion for Kanjivaram sarees. The actress is shown here wearing a traditional golden saree that is covered with elaborate gold thread embroidery. The costume is accessorized with a variety of statement jewellery, including mang tikka, diamond rings, stacked necklaces, bangles, and earrings.

Rekha Creates Magic:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manish Malhotra World (@manishmalhotraworld)

Rekha’s third outfit, an elegant muslin angarkha anarkali coupled with an ivory churidar with golden borders and gold juttis, blended the traditions and aesthetics of the East with the West. The actress wore a dramatic matha patti with matching flower earrings, thick gold and kundan necklaces, and a lot of jewellery to complete this outfit.

Rekha Makes Jaws Drop:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manish Malhotra World (@manishmalhotraworld)

The magazine cover has obviously gone viral on social media, leaving Bollywood stars like Zeenat Aman, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Bhumi Pednekar, Rakul Preet Singh, and many more speechless.

Rekha has ticked off all the criteria with her classic appearance and uncommon self-expression at a period when it was often frowned upon!

