How to Prevent Vaginal Infection During Monsoon? 8 Tips to Follow

The rainy season can hinder immunity, particularly in women, rendering them more vulnerable to a variety of vaginal diseases, including a urinary tract infection.

The monsoon season brings with it lovely weather with refreshing rainfall, but it also may have an unnoticed negative effect on vaginal health. Infections like yeast infections or bacterial vaginosis are made possible by the monsoon season’s humid and wet circumstances, which serve as a haven for bacteria and fungus. If a woman has poor hygiene habits, uses irritants, wears tight underwear, or uses tampons or pads frequently, her risk of vaginal infections increases.

Maintaining vaginal ph and vaginal microbiota become the two most crucial aspects of maintaining a healthy vagina, particularly during monsoon season. Numerous issues with vaginal health can result from everything from unwelcome bacterial guests brought on by the vagina’s increased wetness and warmth to fungus and bad hygiene habits.

6 Common Symptoms of Vaginal Infection During Monsoon:

Rashes on the body’s exposed skin

Vaginal irritation

Virulent discharge

Redness around the private parts

Vaginal discomfort

Burning when urinating or during a sexual encounter

HOW TO PREVENT VAGINAL INFECTION DURING MONSOON?

Menstrual Hygiene: Your risk of infection might rise, especially during the monsoon season, if you practice poor menstrual hygiene. Change sanitary napkins and tampons every 4-5 hours to maintain the health of your vaginal region. You should also avoid using scented goods on your vaginal area and wash your hands often to stop the spread of bacteria. Maintain pH Level: Use moderate, pH-balanced cleansers and warm water to routinely wash the vaginal region. Avoid using strong soaps or douches that could upset the vagina’s normal pH balance. Dry Yourself: The danger of infections rises when people stay in damp underwear or clothing for an extended amount of time. So, to avoid extended wetness that might encourage infections, change into dry clothes as soon as you can after becoming wet in the rain or sweating. Avoid Public Restrooms: Use clean, private bathrooms whenever possible to reduce your chance of coming into contact with pathogenic germs and fungus. Public restrooms might not always be sanitary. If you must use one, make sure it is spotless and attempt to use toilet paper or disposable seat coverings. Stay Hydrated: The removal of pollutants and promotion of a healthy vaginal environment are two ways that drinking enough water can assist maintain overall vaginal health. Cotton Underwear: Underwear that is breathable keeps the genital area dry and ventilated. Avoid donning tight bottoms, shorts, or slim jeans since they restrict airflow and trap perspiration in the vaginal region, which can cause rashes and infection. Safe Sex: To lower the risk of STDs and preserve a healthy vaginal flora, use condoms or other barrier techniques during sexual activity. Balanced Diet: Keep up a nutritious diet, exercise frequently, control your stress levels, and get enough sleep to bolster your immune system, which can aid in infection prevention.

