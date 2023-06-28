Home

How Women Swimming Topless in Pools In Spain’s Catalonia Breaking Gender Norms

Catalonia's government has laid the law that does not stop women from swimming topless in municipal pools and breaching the law may call for penalty.

Catalonia in Spain laid law where women can swim topless in public pools (Freepik)

Gender equality – two words that have been in the system forever, that have been debated forever, that seems to be standing the test of time since forever. Speaking of gender equality, there is an extensive list of things that fall under this umbrella. However, at the surface level, citizens expect their governments to have non-discriminatory laws. Recently, a Spanish city, Catalonia informed its city halls and town area that all women shall be allowed to swim topless in public swimming pools.

Of late there have been protests by feminist activists on how certain municipal swimming pools barred women from swimming topless while it was already written in the law. The government of the region in Catalonia, further issues a statement that served as a reminder that there should be no gender disparity.

How Catalan’s Equality Law is Breaking Gender Norms

According to 2020 Catalan Equality Law, women already by law were allowed to enter public swimming pools topless. However, several municipal pools prevented this. Hence, in a long statement, the Catalan government’s Department of Equality and Feminism said that not allowing women to go topless “excludes part of the population and violates the free choice of each person with regard to their body.”

According to a report by BBC, ” It also stipulated that breastfeeding should be allowed, as well as the use of full body bathing suits, which would include the Muslim “burkini”.”

Reportedly, a feminist group by the name Mugrons Lliures (Free Nipples), filed several complaints against the town halls that did not allow women to go topless.

“This is a gender equality issue: Men could [go topless] and women couldn’t,” said Mariona Trabal, spokesperson for the group. “We don’t know why they have taken so long, but we are very happy,” she added, regarding the letter, as quoted by BBC.

Further, the regional government may fine any town hall to have breached the law up to £430,000.

Swimming Topless is Not New to Spain

Topless swimming is not new to Spain. The second largest city, Barcelona too has municipal pools where women are allowed to swim topless. Speaking to CNN, a spokeswoman for Barcelona council said that there is no written rule governing what people can wear at municipal pools, but discrimination based on gender is prohibited.

