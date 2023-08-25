Home

Women

Howie Mandel’s ‘Back in The Market’ Remark on Sofia Vergara is Just Another Example of Casual Sexism

Howie Mandel’s ‘Back in The Market’ Remark on Sofia Vergara is Just Another Example of Casual Sexism

Howie Mandel, a co-judge on America's Got Talent, commented on Sofia Vergara's divorce from Joe Manganiello by saying that the 51-year-old actor is now single and seeking for new bachelor as she is back in the market.

A few weeks after Sofia Vergara disclosed her separation from Joe Manganiello, her co-judge on America’s Got Talent, Howie Mandel, said something contentious during one of the programs last week. According to reports, Mandel made a joke about the 51-year-old actor’s current single status and her desire to date new men by joking that she is ‘in the market.’

Trending Now

HOWIE MANDEL’S SEXIST JOKE AGAINST SOFIA VERGARA

According to a People story, ventriloquist Brynn Cummings attempted to ‘set up’ Heidi Klum with a puppet named Lovebird during Tuesday’s live America’s Got Talent program. After heaping praises for the performance, Howie said, “I have one more piece of advice for you: if you’re looking for eligible bachelors, you should’ve talked to Sofía because she’s in the market right now.” However the crowd did not appear to like the joke, it was a clear reference to Sofia’s separation from Joe Manganiello.

After seven years of marriage, Sofia Vergara confirmed her divorce from Joe Manganiello. She asserted that despite their love and concern for one another, they have grown apart and are taking a break from one another to think about their future.

HOW DID PEOPLE REACT TO HOWIE MANDEL’S ‘JOKE’

Howie Mandel’s one-liner flopped, and the crowd reacted to it indifferently. While some people chuckled at the circumstance, others were startled. Netizens swamped Sofia Vergara’s last photo with Howie on Instagram. One of the users wrote, “Well he was out of line to you tonight..” Another user wrote, “I don’t how that douche is Famous !” The third user wrote, “Well I would have smacked him for his comment, hahahaha.”

However, this episode is not unique in any way. Women who choose their happiness and leave an unpleasant or poisonous marriage face judgment and humiliation from society on a regular basis. Why can’t ladies be happy and single? Women must be making that decision of their own free will, right? Why does a woman require a man at her side all the time?

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Women News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES