Home

Women

IAS Ummul Kher’s Inspiring Story: 16 Fractures, 8 Surgeries Later, How Girl From Slum Pursued Her Dream

IAS Ummul Kher’s Inspiring Story: 16 Fractures, 8 Surgeries Later, How Girl From Slum Pursued Her Dream

Determination can tale you everywhere you wish to be and IAS Ummul Kher has a similar story of courage and dedication. Read on to know her inspiring journey from slums to achieving her dream

IAS Ummul Kher's Inspiring Story: 16 Fractures, 8 Surgeries Later, How Girl From Slum Pursued Her Dream

Dedication, determination, diligence. All such words probably will fail to express the unwavering zeal of Ummul. Ummul Kher, now IAS Ummul, was a girl with a dream in er eyes who fought all odds to achieve her dreams.

Trending Now

Ummul hails from a slum in Nizamuddin Delhi. She suffers from bone fragile disorder, and her journey was riddled with ordeals at every step and yet Kher came out with flying colours.

You may like to read

IAS Ummul Kher’s Inspiring Journey

Kher was born in Rajasthan with a bone disorder in a family of street vendors. Her father sold clothes to make ends meet. Due to her health condition, she suffered from 16 fractures and 8 surgeries.

However, his will to crack the UPSC exam did not ebb away. Owing to an unstable financial situation at home, Ummul started taking tuition and used the money to pay her school fees. She scored a 91% in grade 12 and went on to pursue her graduation from the University of Delhi. She completed her MA in International Relations from JNU and then took admission to the same university’s MPhil/Ph.D. course. Along with this, she started preparing for UPSC. She cleared her UPSC exam in the first attempt in 2017 due to her hard work. Getting 420th rank in all India, she became an IAS officer. Today her story is an inspiration for thousands of people like her.

In 2012, she met a small accident and was confined to a wheelchair for a year due to her bone disorder. After finishing her graduation, Kher cleared JNU entrance exam for master’s in International Studies. She was now getting Rs 2,000 means-cum-merit scholarship and did not have to give tuitions. In 2013, she cracked the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) under which she started getting Rs 25,000 per month.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Women News on India.com.