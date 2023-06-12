Home

Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team Inspires Young Girls to Never Stop Chasing Their Dream After Their Historic Win in Jr Asia Cup 2023

The Indian women's junior hockey team created history by winning the Asia Cup 2023 championship with a 2-1 victory over four-time champion South Korea.

Numerous female individuals from India’s long past have made contributions to the country’s growth that will live on forever in history. The Indian women’s hockey team won the Women’s Junior Asia Cup 2023 after the ladies set incredible standards in sports such as badminton, tennis, boxing, and even cricket. The hockey tournament was played at Kakamigahara, Gifu Prefecture, Japan where India defeated Korea 2-1 in the thrilling championship on Sunday. In addition to a Korean offset, Annu and Neelam both scored one goal for India. Notably, India has never before won the Women’s Junior Asia Cup.

Indian Women’s Hockey Team Wins BIG!

A historic win that reverberates across the Nation. The Indian Junior Women’s Team emerges victorious in the Women’s Junior Asia Cup 2023, radiating strength and grace.#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/bZ7gqXjkS2 — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) June 11, 2023

Did you know that each participant will get a financial reward of two lakh rupees from Hockey India, while each member of the support crew will earn one lakh rupees? The junior women’s hockey team’s historic victory has once again shown how hard women have worked to overcome barriers like sexism social exclusion, and cultural prejudices in order to carve out successful careers for themselves.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the team for their exceptional performance at the Junior Asia Cup 2023. He tweeted, “Congratulations to our young champions on winning the 2023 Women’s Hockey Junior Asia Cup! The team has shown immense perseverance, talent and teamwork. They have made our nation very proud. Best wishes to them for their endeavours ahead.”

PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Team:

Female athletes overcome all obstacles with their commitment and hard effort, despite the fact that males are more acclaimed and paid more than their counterparts. Women have battled their way to the top and are now recognized for their excellent performances on many sporting stages.

The good news is that there has been a dramatic increase in the number of Indian women competing at the highest levels of international sport.

India.com congratulates the entire team for this historic win!

