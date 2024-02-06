Home

International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation: Why is it Important to Mark This Day? All You Need to Know

International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation is celebrated every year since 2003 to raise awareness and eradicate this practice.

The International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) is observed on February 6th each year. This day aims to raise awareness about the harmful practice of FGM and advocate for its eradication worldwide. This initiative was started by the United Nations in 2003 and since then. Former secretary general of UN, Antonio Guterres, said, ” We need urgent investments to reach the target set in the Sustainable Development Goals of eliminating female genital mutilation by 2030. And we need to amplify the voices of survivors and support their efforts to reclaim their lives, based on their bodily autonomy.”

Why is it Important?

The International Day of Zero Tolerance for FGM helps raise global awareness about this harmful practice. It provides an opportunity to educate individuals, communities, policymakers, and organisations about the physical, psychological, and social consequences of FGM on girls and women.

FGM is a heinous violation of human rights. It infringes upon the rights of girls and women to life, health, bodily integrity, and freedom from violence and discrimination. Celebrating this day helps to emphasise the importance of upholding human rights for all individuals, irrespective of their gender or cultural background.

The day serves as a platform to promote preventive measures against FGM. It encourages community engagement, dialogue, and education to change societal attitudes and norms that perpetuate this harmful practice. By promoting prevention, we can work towards a future where no girl or woman is subjected to FGM.

Eradicating Gender Inequality

FGM is deeply rooted in gender inequality. It is often driven by patriarchal norms, social pressures, and harmful traditional beliefs. By celebrating the International Day of Zero Tolerance for FGM, we highlight the need to challenge and dismantle gender inequalities that perpetuate this practice and work towards achieving gender equality.

The day encourages individuals, organisations, and governments to advocate for stronger legislation, policies, and programs to end FGM. It calls for collective action to protect girls and women, support survivors, and provide access to appropriate healthcare, counseling, and support services.

February 6 also becomes a way to express and stand in solidarity and support for survivors of FGM. It acknowledges their strength and resilience and emphasises the need for comprehensive support systems to address their physical, psychological, and emotional needs.

Knowledge is key to unlocking the solutions to such problems. And marking such important days is significant as it raises awareness, promotes preventive measures, addresses gender inequality, encourages advocacy, and supports survivors. It is a crucial step towards ending this harmful practice globally and ensuring the protection and well-being of girls and women everywhere.

