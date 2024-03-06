International Women’s Day: History, Theme and Significance of Celebrating Womanhood

Home

International Women's Day is celebrated every year on March 8 and like every year, this year the theme is unique and a reminder of how the society needs to change.

Women have been fighting for equal rights, equal opportunities, t do away with discrimination and more. But, the fight is still going on in many parts of the world. The world has progressed, but a few nooks and crannies still are stuck back in time. Every year, March 8 is celebrated as International Women’s Day. It has its roots in the labour and women’s rights movements in the early 20th century.

WOMEN’S DAY HISTORY AND SIGNIFICANCE

International Women’s Day emerged from the labour movements of the early 20th century, when women began advocating for better working conditions, suffrage, and equal rights. The first National Women’s Day was observed in the United States on February 28, 1909, as a commemoration of a garment workers’ strike in New York City. In 1910, Clara Zetkin, a prominent German socialist and women’s rights advocate, proposed the idea of an international day to honour women and promote their rights.

However, the first International Women’s Day was celebrated on March 19, 1911, in Austria, Denmark, Germany, and Switzerland, with rallies and demonstrations demanding women’s suffrage, labour rights, and an end to discrimination. Over a million men and women participated in events advocating for women’s rights.

In 1913, International Women’s Day was moved to March 8th, and it has been celebrated on that date ever since. The specific date was chosen to commemorate a strike by textile workers in Petrograd (now St. Petersburg), Russia, on March 8, 1917, which played a significant role in the Russian Revolution and the eventual granting of women’s suffrage in Russia.

In 1975, the United Nations officially recognised International Women’s Day and designated March 8th as the UN Day for Women’s Rights and International Peace. Since then, it has become a global day of celebration and activism, highlighting women’s achievements, promoting gender equality, and raising awareness about women’s issues worldwide.

Significance

Women’s Day serves as a reminder of the ongoing struggle for gender equality and women’s empowerment. It provides an opportunity to recognise and celebrate women’s achievements in various fields, including politics, science, arts, sports, and business.

WOMEN’S DAY 2024 THEME

Each year, International Women’s Day is associated with a specific theme that focuses on a particular aspect of women’s rights or gender equality. These themes aim to inspire action and raise awareness about pressing issues. According to United Nations, this year the theme is ‘Invest in women: Accelerate progress”, and take a stand with us using the hashtag #InvestInWomen. And the campaign theme for International Women’s Day 2024 is Inspire Inclusion. When we inspire others to understand and value women’s inclusion, we forge a better world.

