Irregular Periods? 6 Foods To Include in Your Diet For Healthy Menstrual Cycles

Irregular periods are becoming a common health concern in women. A healthy menstrual cycle is an indication of good health while an irregular cycle maybe an indication to tweak your lifestyle and consult doctor if it continues for a long time. What do we mean when we say irregular periods? It means long gaps between two cycles, or maybe missing it altogether between months. There can be several reasons behind it like PCOS, stress or any other health issue.

However, few changes in lifestyle and dietary habits can help manage a healthy period cycle. According to nutritionist Lovneet Batra, “Eating the right food can help deal with several health concerns. The same applies to irregular periods. So, if irregular periods are giving you a hard time, try these superfoods.”

6 Foods For Regular Period Cycles

Papaya: It is one of the healthiest fruits. It contains carotene, a nutrient that supports estrogen levels. It is a tropical fruit that helps in uterus contraction. Carom Seeds (Ajwain): Carom seeds or ajwain seeds water is considered as one of the healthiest ways to start your day. It helps to regulate menstrual cycles. It also aids in digestion and reduces period pain when consumed after boiling in water. Pineapple: This fruity food contains enzymes called bromelain which may reduce inflammation in the body and help in irregular menstruation. It also may help to prepone periods. Fennel: It is an effective herb to treat irregular periods. It helps in balancing the hormones and promotes ovulation. It may as well help in alleviating menstrual cramps. Cinnamon: Insulin levels are known to have effects on hormones and also menstrual cycles. Cinnamon helps regulate these insulin levels in the body as it can improve the body’s ability to process glucose and insulin. It can also help in polycystic ovary syndrome. Aloe Vera: It is considered nature’s own cure for irregular menstrual cycles. Aloe Vera is rich in folic acid, aminp acid, salicylic acid and Vitamin A, C, E, B12. It regulates the hormones responsible for menstruation and helps to get a regular period flow every month on time.

Also, please note that you should speak to your doctor, if your periods remain irregular or if any other symptoms are there. You can also manage your menstrual cycle

