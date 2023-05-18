Home

It’s a Queen-dom and Priyanka Chopra, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya Are Ruling it | See Pics

Priyanka Chopra attended the Bulgari Mediterranean High Jewellery event at Palazzo Ducale in Venice with Anne Hathaway and Zendaya.

When four of the most well-known women in entertainment – Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Lisa Manoban, Zendaya, and Anne Hathaway arrive at the Bulgari event in Venice, the internet sure does explode. A-list celebrities from the fashion and film sectors were among the star-studded audience who attended the event. Priyanka Chopra, Zendaya, and Anne Hathaway dominated Bulgari’s jewellery exhibition in Venice, Italy on Tuesday. In one of the viral videos shared on a fan page, Priyanka Chopra was seen sharing a good laugh with Anne while Zendaya looked on. The three boss ladies stole the spotlight as they stood alongside each other at the event for the opulent Italian fashion brand, each in eye-catching outfits that made heads turn.

WATCH PRIYANKA CHOPRA, ANNE HATHAWAY AND ZENDAYA’S VIRAL VIDEO

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jerry x Mimi 😍 (@jerryxmimi)

WHO WORE WHAT AT THE BULGARI EVENT IN ITALY?

Priyanka Chopra looked like a vision to behold in a figure-hugging ensemble that had a crop top and matching skirt with a dramatic fishtail tightened at the waist. Her maroon coordinated outfit looked more striking by a jewelled flower embellishment on the pencil-fit skirt. Priyanka Chopra made jaws drop with her striking diamond choker and earrings. Don’t forget those bold red lips!

Zendaya looked the hottest in a custom-made Richard Quinn gown with busty neckline. She accessorized the black outfit with a chin bun and her own magnificent diamond necklace. Her statement-making makeup sure made waves at the international event in Venice.

Anne Hathaway, on the other hand, raised the glamour quotient in an Atelier Versace dress with a high-leg slit. Her bling outfit in silver and gold colour came with a hood. Her shimmery gown with a deep U-neckline. Her necklace was decorated with diamonds as well as ruby gemstones.

They gathered for the event in Venice to celebrate the new collection of Bulgari Gowns and Diamonds. Priyanka, Zendaya, and Anne appeared like regal queens.

Priyanka Chopra, Anne Hathaway, and Zendaya were enjoying a girls’ night out in Venice.

