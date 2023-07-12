Home

It’s Malala Day And Here are 7 of Her Most Inspiring Quotes and Empowering Speech

A singular force of change, Malala Yousafzai has been a beacon of hope constantly working for girl's right for education. The youngest recipient of Noble peace prize turned 26 years and here is a collection of some of her iconic speeches and quotes.

A 16-year-old was scared to death. A hubbub all around. Shots are being fired. It was chaotic and then all silenced. Waking up ten days after the incident, Malala Yousafzai rose to power of change. She became a singular force of change and inspiration for millions of girls, women and people out there. July 12, every year since 2013 is celebrated as Malala Day. This practice was first started by the United Nations to not just honour the teenager who displayed tremendous courage and fortitude but to also honour her efforts to empower women, women’s rights, and education rights, for everyone.

Reminiscing a decade of fights, struggle and empowerment, Malala shared a heartwarming post about her birthday and how she will be celebrating it as per her yearly tradition!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malala Yousafzai (@malala)

Here are some of Malala’s famous and inspiring speech excerpts and quotes

This is one of the most famous excerpts from Malala’s first speech at the United Nations after she was shot by Taliban.

Dear friends, on 9 October 2012, the Taliban shot me on the left side of my forehead. They shot my friends, too. They thought that the bullets would silence us, but they failed. And out of that silence came thousands of voices. The terrorists thought they would change my aims and stop my ambitions. But nothing changed in my life except this: weakness, fear and hopelessness died. Strength, power and courage was born.

I am the same Malala. My ambitions are the same. My hopes are the same. And my dreams are the same. Dear sisters and brothers, I am not against anyone. Neither am I here to speak in terms of personal revenge against the Taliban or any other terrorist group. I am here to speak for the right of education for every child. I want education for the sons and daughters of the Taliban and all the terrorists and extremists. I do not even hate the Talib who shot me. Even if there was a gun in my hand and he was standing in front of me, I would not shoot him…

A speech that leaves everyone with goosebumps, is when Malala was awarded the Noble Peace Prize. As the youngest winner of the price, the activist’s powerful acceptance speech is not one to be forgotten.

“I am those 66 million girls who are deprived of education. And today I am not raising my voice, it is the voice of those 66 million girls. Sometimes people like to ask me why should girls go to school, why is it important for them. But I think the more important question is why shouldn’t they? Why shouldn’t they have this right to go to school?”

Let us become the first generation that decides to be the last that sees empty classrooms, lost childhoods and wasted potentials. Let this be the last time that a girl or a boy spends their childhood in a factory. Let this be the last time that a girl is forced into early child marriage.

“Let this end with us. Let’s begin this ending . . . together . . . today . . . right here, right now. Let’s begin this ending now.”

INSPIRING QUOTES BY MALALA YOUSAFZAI

Apart from the very many inspiring and hair-rising speeches of Malala, these curated quotes from he interviews, talks, books are to be read at least once.

So let us wage a global struggle against illiteracy, poverty, and terrorism, and let us pick up our books and pens. They are our most powerful weapons. When the whole world is silent, even one voice becomes powerful. If one girl with an education can change the world, just imagine what 130 million can do. I believe it’s a woman’s right to decide what she wants to wear and if a woman can go to the beach and wear nothing, then why can’t she also wear everything? I don’t want to be the girl who was shot by the Taliban – I want to be the girl who fought for the rights of every child, whether girl or boy, the right of education and the right of equality. It is so hard to get things done in this world. You try and too often it doesn’t work. But you have to continue. And you never give up. If one man can destroy everything, why can’t one girl change it?

Today will also mark a decade of Malala working for girls’ rights and education. She has made a birthday tradition to celebrate her every birthday with other girls and inspiring them. This year she will address the world live from Nigeria.

🎬 Join us LIVE from Nigeria for #MalalaDay with @AminaJMohammed and @Malala to hear how we can transform #education for #girls everywhere

🗓️ 12 July 2023 | 🕘9:00 AM (EST)

💬“Education is the only solution” – Malala https://t.co/Tl1mu8KGvs — UN Web TV (@UNWebTV) July 10, 2023

Tune in to hear some more of her empowering words.

Happy Birthday Malala !

